The Bold and the Beautiful missed an opportunity with Luna and RJ's story

The writers missed a huge opportunity with Luna and RJ’s story in The Bold and the Beautiful.

If you have been following The Bold and the Beautiful over the past few months, you’ve no doubt seen RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) falling hard for new Forrester Creations intern Luna (Lisa Yamada). They’re officially a couple now, but things took a turn for the worse after Luna ate some of her mother’s "special mints" and fell into bed with Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz).

Sure, the cousin vs. cousin rivalry is part and parcel of daytime soaps, but the show really missed an opportunity to do something different with the story.

Instead of Luna getting high on the "special mints" and sleeping with Zende, she should have passed out at the wedding and Finn should have been the one to discover that she’d been drugged. This would lead to many questions, of course, but the evidence would clear Luna’s name and end up pointing toward Poppy’s (Romy Park) drug use, which would then corroborate Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) story about Poppy being irresponsible.

And just for drama’s sake, why not have Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) step in and fall into the paternal role for Luna’s sake when Poppy can’t be there for her because she’s too mortified to be near her daughter?

Finn has been trying to figure out why his mother is so hostile towards her sister, especially after Poppy lived with their family while he was in college. Having Finn see firsthand what his mother was talking about could then lead to the issue of Luna’s paternity; at the moment, the most likely candidate for Luna’s father is actually Finn’s father, which is a whole other can of worms.

Instead of pitting Forrester against Forrester, with no one available to stand up for Zende because so much of the family is directly tied to RJ, give the Forresters a chance to sit on the sidelines and watch as the Finnegan and Nozawa families deal with this issue. And for the love of all that’s holy, get Luna out of the crosshairs because she didn’t do anything wrong, and don’t make her choose between RJ and Zende because there’s no need for it.