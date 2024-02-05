The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: does Zende need an ally?

Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon De Metz) has been trying to shine a spotlight on the favoritism happening at Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful. While he’s devoted to his family, Zende can’t overlook how RJ (Joshua Hoffman) seems to have everything handed to him while he’s had to work his way through the ranks. Since he seems to be alone in his observations, he needs an ally. But who might be willing to help him?

Since his return to Forrester Creations for the fashion showdown, Zende has observed RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) stunning rise as a designer, despite having never gone to design school or showed interest in design. His cousin was selected by their grandfather to help with Eric’s (John McCook) designs when Zende would have been the more appropriate candidate. And now he’s living the sweet life in a million-dollar Malibu beach house, courtesy of his parents.

It’s more than Zende can bear, but no one else in the family seems to see it that way. He’s expressed his concern to RJ and Luna (Lisa Yamada), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), but no one seems to care. RJ is Ridge and Brooke’s son, and that makes him the golden child. Even Eric is in on it, telling everyone in the February 5 episode that they shouldn’t call RJ because he’s having a special evening with Luna in his new house.

So with everyone being Team RJ, Zende needs some allies. Given everything that has been happening with Eric’s health, now seems like a great time to get Zende’s parents back in town. Kristin Forrester and Tony Dominguez adopted Zende during their honeymoon in Africa. During Eric’s health crisis it was noted that they were on a safari with Eric and Brooke’s son, Rick.

While Zende is a grown man who can surely fight his own battles, now seems like a great time for Zende’s parents to show up so that Forrester Creations can spread the love a little bit. It has been the Ridge show for a long time, and every one of Ridge’s family members seems to be reaping the benefits while Zende’s work has been pushed to the side — remember, work on Hope for the Future was sidelined to make way for Eric’s new line.

It has been a long time since Zende’s parents have been back at Forrester Creations, so having them in the mix could lead to some changes, or at the very least some conversations about keeping things balanced to benefit all of the Forresters and not just Ridge’s family.