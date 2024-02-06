The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: love is in the air?
Love is in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful.
With Valentine’s Day a week away, it looks like love is in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful. One couple on The Bold and the Beautiful has already seen a proposal (though not an acceptance), and another long-standing couple is about to get engaged. But are other couples going to follow soon?
Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) already proposed to Hope (Annika Noelle) and she’s wearing his ring on a necklace until she gives him an answer. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 5, Eric (John McCook) is going to pop the question to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) during a big party to celebrate his recent good news.
When he called RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to tell him the good news and invite him to the party, Eric also gave RJ some advice about love. We already know that Eric is very fond of Luna (Lisa Yamada) and is rooting for their relationship. Not only does he want Luna at the family gathering, but he urges RJ to make sure he takes care of her because you don’t let love slip away, especially not a love like they have.
Perhaps this is Eric’s way of making up for all of the love he’s lost over the years. Seeing Stephanie on “the other side” when he briefly crossed over during surgery has him feeling sentimental, and he wants his family to feel the same love he felt while he was there. That’s why he’s going to make sure he proposes to Donna after all this time.
While RJ and Luna might not be ready for wedding bells just yet, this might be a good time for Hope to make her decision about Thomas, or for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to propose to the love of his life, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Who knows, maybe Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) and Katie (Heather Tom) are ready to take their relationship to the next level.
All of a sudden, we could find ourselves with a whole host of engaged couples on The Bold and the Beautiful. Stay tuned to see what happens!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.