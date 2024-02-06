The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: love is in the air?

With Valentine’s Day a week away, it looks like love is in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful. One couple on The Bold and the Beautiful has already seen a proposal (though not an acceptance), and another long-standing couple is about to get engaged. But are other couples going to follow soon?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) already proposed to Hope (Annika Noelle) and she’s wearing his ring on a necklace until she gives him an answer. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 5 , Eric (John McCook) is going to pop the question to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) during a big party to celebrate his recent good news.

When he called RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to tell him the good news and invite him to the party, Eric also gave RJ some advice about love. We already know that Eric is very fond of Luna (Lisa Yamada) and is rooting for their relationship. Not only does he want Luna at the family gathering, but he urges RJ to make sure he takes care of her because you don’t let love slip away, especially not a love like they have.

Perhaps this is Eric’s way of making up for all of the love he’s lost over the years. Seeing Stephanie on “the other side” when he briefly crossed over during surgery has him feeling sentimental, and he wants his family to feel the same love he felt while he was there. That’s why he’s going to make sure he proposes to Donna after all this time.

While RJ and Luna might not be ready for wedding bells just yet, this might be a good time for Hope to make her decision about Thomas, or for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to propose to the love of his life, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Who knows, maybe Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) and Katie (Heather Tom) are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

All of a sudden, we could find ourselves with a whole host of engaged couples on The Bold and the Beautiful. Stay tuned to see what happens!