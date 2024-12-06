The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge and Steffy lose Forrester, but is it only temporary?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 9-13 reveal there are going to be some big changes at Forrester Creations. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) regroups and uses the signed papers he has to take over at Forrester! Now Carter’s in the big chair and giving orders to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who aren’t going to accept this takeover without a fight.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still stuck between a rock and a hard place. Ridge and everyone else blames only Hope (Annika Noelle) for Carter’s actions and there’s definitely a strain on Ridge and Brooke’s relationship as a result.

It looks like Hope will be the one who spills the tea to Brooke that Carter has officially taken over Forrester Creations. When Hope shows up at Forrester to see Carter there will be an explosive showdown as Ridge confronts both of them about their plans. But Ridge still blames Hope, and Carter is going to put it all on the table to defend her.

Elsewhere, Luna (Lisa Yamada) was shocked and thrilled that Bill (Don Diamontt) came to see her in prison. She tries to convince him that she’s better, and her past obsession is not going to be a problem for him again. But is that actually true? Bill would be wise to be skeptical right now.

And as for Electra (Laneya Grace), she is also the object of someone’s obsession, although she doesn’t know it yet. When Remy (Christian Weissmann) starts acting a little strange and jealous, Electra reminds him that they are just friends, but that’s not how Remy sees it. Electra may be in for some trouble if Remy can’t handle the fact that she’s dating Will (Crew Morrow). Things could get intense fast if Remy’s jealousy gets the better of him.

All in all, it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful will have some serious drama happening next week, so don’t miss it. The showdown between the Logans and the Forresters has been a long time coming, and no matter which family comes out on top, there is definitely going to be some big consequences to the coup that Hope and Carter used to take control of Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.