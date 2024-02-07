The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Eric and Donna elope?

After his near-death experience, Eric (John McCook) isn’t wasting time on The Bold and the Beautiful and with a proposal to longtime love Donna (Jennifer Gareis) on the horizon, will he want to wait to get married or will he push to get married faster, even if it means eloping?

Eric has been married an astounding FIVE times over the course of his history on The Bold and the Beautiful, including a prior marriage to Donna, as well as to Donna’s sister, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He’s also had several relationships that didn’t end up in marriage but were meaningful and/or eventful. So when it comes to walking down the aisle, it’s nothing he hasn’t done before.

That’s why we think he might be arranging a secret elopement, or even a secret wedding, so that he can tie the knot with Donna as soon as possible.

The big clue came when he invited Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to his house before the big party. He pulled them away to speak privately, leaving RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) on their own.

Did Eric call that meeting to give a head’s up to his son and adopted son about his plans to wed Donna? It’s entirely possible given Eric’s newfound joie de vivre after getting a second chance at life. He even mentioned that his philosophy from now on is carpe diem, and he’s planning on seizing every moment and opportunity life throws his way.

With (almost) the entire Forrester family gathered in one place to celebrate Eric’s recent positive prognosis, adding a spontaneous wedding to the mix isn’t that much of a stretch. And if he doesn’t marry Donna on the spot, it wouldn’t be hard to see him suggesting that they leave LA after the party and head somewhere romantic to elope, with their family’s blessing. Eric is grabbing each moment as it comes, and marrying Donna isn’t something he’s going to sleep on after all she did to support him through his illness.