TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 21

On TV tonight, the totally delicious Great British Bake Off begins on C4, while crime drama Annika starring the brilliant Nicola Walker concludes on Alibi and Ben Fogle is in the Scottish Hebrides in New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

Host Matt Lucas with judges Prue and Paul. (Image credit: C4)

Stand by your ovens, it’s back to the tent for our favourite baking extravaganza. With 12 nervous bakers stepping up for the traditional Cake Week opener, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be looking for perfect crumb structure in mini rolls for the signature challenge and a teatime favourite for the technical. Then, for the showstopper, they want cakes that defy the laws of physics! It’s week one guys, what are you going to have the bakers doing by week six, flying to the moon in a rocket made out of Italian meringue?!

★★★★★ CC

Annika, 9pm, Alibi

Nicola Walker as Annika. (Image credit: UKTV)

Although one of the appealing things about this show is that it’s quite low-key for a crime drama, there’s a lot going on in the series finale. DS Michael McAndrew’s brother is a suspect in a murder case, and Annika (Nicola Walker) repeatedly warns him to keep his distance. ‘Go on, then, catch the killer with The Complete Works of Chaucer,’ is Michael’s withering parting shot. Regular viewers will know Annika’s love of literature runs through the show, along with her habit of talking to-camera. And one of those comments tonight will definitely leave you wanting a second series.

★★★★★ JP

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

Ben Fogle in the Scottish Hebrides. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ben Fogle travels to a tiny island in the Scottish Hebrides to spend the week with Philip, an ex-social care worker, who now calls this unique little island home. Cut off from the outside world, Ben resides at an old lighthouse keeper’s cottage, and immerses himself in the daily routines of the small community, including kelp harvesting, bell-ringing, a druid ceremony and plenty of wild and wonderful swimming. The presenter discovers why Philip gave up his job to become the custodian of the island and how he’s adjusted to a very different pace of life.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Sex Education, season 3, Netflix

Asa Butterfield as Otis and Emma Mackey as Maeve. (Image credit: Netflix)

Few shows have captured the pleasure, pain and passionate intensity of teenage life as exquisitely as Netflix’s comedy drama Sex Education. And as the third run begins from Moordale Secondary School, there are twists and turns aplenty as the fallout from last series’ shocking STD outbreak continues. Moordale’s nerdy but loveable resident sex guru Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, would usually be eager to steer his fellow students through any sexual crises, but he has vowed to stop doling out advice, and is involved in a surprising romance of his own. Joining the cast are Jason Isaacs as ex-headteacher Mr Groff’s brother and Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Moordale’s cool new head Hope Haddon.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sicario, 9pm, Film4

Emily Blunt as Kate Macer. (Image credit: Film4)

This superb thriller gives a stunning peek into the grisly war on drugs between Mexico and the USA. Director Denis Villeneuve throws FBI agent Emily Blunt into the morass, and follows her as she learns up is down and right is wrong through the political machinations of fellow agent Josh Brolin and shady ‘fixer’ Benicio del Toro. Breathlessly gripping, it culminates in a terrifying raid in the tunnels beneath the border. Sicario 2: Soldado premieres on Film4 tomorrow night at 9pm.

Live Sport

Women's International One-Day Cricket, England v New Zealand , 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW EFL Cup, Norwich City v Liverpool, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

