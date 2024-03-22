How to watch Australian Grand Prix online: stream F1 2024 from around the world

The start of the 2024 F1 season has once again been dominated by Red Bull Racing with Max Verstappen winning in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and teammate Sergio Perez finishing second in both races. Will it be another one-two at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 24?

Read on below to learn how you can watch all the action unfold In Australia from anywhere with these F1 live streams.

It’s been an ominous start to the new season for Red Bull’s rivals as Verstappen has looked simply untouchable in the new RB20. The reigning world champion has finished well clear of Perez and the rest of the field in the opening two races and will come into the Australian Grand Prix full of confidence having secured victory at the Albert Park Circuit in 2023.

If there is a rare slip-up from the Dutch driver, then it could well be a Ferrari that challenges Perez for the victory. Charles LeClerc showed plenty of pace during his third-place finish in Saudi, while teammate Oliver Bearman finished a remarkable seventh in his debut F1 race. The young Brit won’t be in action in Melbourne, however, as Carlos Sainz is returning after recovering from successful appendix surgery.

Beyond the Ferrari duo, we can expect a fierce battle between the drivers at McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin. Oscar Piastri of McLaren will certainly be looking to impress in front of his home fans, as will fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo who has found it tough going in the RB Formula One Team.

Read on for details of how to watch 2024 Australian Grand Prix live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the US

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Practice and qualifying coverage will be on ESPN2, with Sunday's race on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and including via our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Or if all you're interested in is the F1 and you really don't want to pay extra for TV channels you won't watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1's own official live stream service is yours for just $10.99/month or $99.99 for the whole season

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as NordVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend's action. So you'll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams.

It's included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider's Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don't wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don't expect 4K coverage, as it's not available on Now, and you have to pay extra for HD, too.

Based in the U.K. but outside the country this weekend? You'll be able to watch on your usual subscription service by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the Australian Grand Prix.

This weekend's high-octane action is being shown across TSN1 and TSN2, with the race itself being broadcast on TSN1. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Australia

Good news: Aussie fans can stream the entire weekend – including Sunday's race – for free on 10 Play.

This is only the case for the home race as Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you can also tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports offers affordable, commitment-free plans that include access to Fox Sports. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a IPL cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix everywhere

If you're keen to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like F1 and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What you need to know about the F1 Australian Grand Prix

Where does the F1 Australian Grand Prix take place? The Albert Park Circuit hosts the Australian Grand Prix. This course is 5.278 km long and features 14 turns. The current lap record was set last year by Sergio Perez with a time of 1:20.235.

Who is racing in the F1 Australian Grand Prix? Ten teams are taking place in the F1 2024 season, with each fielding two drivers. You can find them here: Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Haas: Nico Hulkenber and Kevin Magnussen

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Red Bull: Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Sauber (Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

RB Formula One Team (AlphaTauri): Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant