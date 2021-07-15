What's new on Hulu in August 2021

After making a splash at Sundance, Homeroom arrives on Hulu this month on August 12th as a Hulu Original. The documentary follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year.

On August 18 Hulu Original series Nine Perfect Strangers arrives, which takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Beyond the Hulu Originals we’ll also get a new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine this month as well as the premiere of a new season of American Horror Story, Reservation Dogs, and more.

Here’s a full rundown of what’s in store for the month:

August 1

Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina's House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don't Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver's Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)

It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

August 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Fearless pals Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back with even bigger adventures in their concrete jungle of New York City. Melman loses his first tooth, Gloria plans a flashy production for a shy hermit crab with a secret talent, and a snowstorm hits the city and blocks Kate from the habitat

August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences - and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

August 10

TOGETHER TOGETHER (2021)

When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

August 12

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

HOMEROOM (2021) (Hulu Original)

A Sundance Official Selection, HOMEROOM follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Nearly two years since the last tropical romance, 19 sexy singles join the cast for the highly anticipated return of Bachelor in Paradise, with fan favorites and standout sweethearts from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. With the beach officially open, it’s time for a new group of former bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico.

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in The Ultimate Surfer as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Kelly Slater’s remarkable, one-of-a-kind, man-made wave – the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery – is at the heart of the series.

August 26

American Horror Story: Double Feature: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

American Horror Story is the wildly popular anthological limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that explores a different horror theme and setting for each installment, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum and witches coven to a travelling freak show, a hotel with a dark and murderous history and a murderous summer camp.

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

LOVE AND MONSTERS (2021)

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

August 27

VACATION FRIENDS (2021) (Hulu Original)

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

In remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11 in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 20 years ago this year, this six-part documentary series chronicles the events of that day - at times minute by minute - through gripping first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there.

August 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.