What's new on Hulu in March 2020

If you've been anywhere near Hulu or FX the past few weeks, you've undoubtedly seen the trailers for Devs . I couldn't come close to explaining just what it is, though Hulu gives it a go.

Devs focuses on a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

OK, then. But those trailers just look weird , which shouldn't really be that much of a surprise given that we're talking about an Alex Garland production. It's going to be weird. (And we'll also point you to Legion if you want some more weirdness on FX.)

What's all this FX stuff doing on Hulu anyway? Disney. It's all Disney's fault. It purchased 20th Century Fox, and now controls Hulu, and shut down FX's standalone on-demand server and — well, here we are. FX on demand is now on Hulu. Got it?

Elsewhere in March, we'll continue to relive the 2016 election with a documentary on Hillary Clinton. So there's that.

Here's the best of what's up in March, followed by the full schedule below.

Coming to Hulu on March 1

OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne's World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Coming to Hulu on March 3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Coming to Hulu on March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

Coming to Hulu on March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

Coming to Hulu on March 6

Hillary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Coming to Hulu on March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

Coming to Hulu on March 9

Monos (2019)

Coming to Hulu on March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Coming to Hulu on March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

Coming to Hulu on March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

Coming to Hulu on March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Coming to Hulu on March 19

Motherland: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Coming to Hulu on March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Coming to Hulu on March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Coming to Hulu on March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

Coming to Hulu on March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

Coming to Hulu on March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

Coming to Hulu on March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

On Hulu in March with the STARZ add-on

21 Jump Street (2012) (3/31)

A Simple Plan (1998) (3/13)

American Heist (2014) (3/1)

Anger Management (2003) (3/1)

Beirut (2018) (3/13)

Chaos Theory (2008) (3/1)

Colors (1988) (3/1)

Conan the Barbarian (1982) (3/2)

Conan the Destroyer (1984) (3/2)

Coraline (2009) (3/16)

Daddy Day Care (2003) (3/13)

High Noon (1952) (3/1)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) (3/1)

Imperium (2016) (3/31)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) (3/1)

Land of the Lost (2009) (3/16)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006) (3/31)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) (3/1)

Money Train (1995) (3/1)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) (3/27)

Primal Fear (1996) (3/13)

Rent (2005) (3/1)

Secretary (2002) (3/1)

Still Waiting… (2009) (3/23)

The Butterfly Effect (2004) (3/6)

The Cold Light of Day (2012) (3/6)

The Fly (1986) (3/1)

The Jackal (1997) (3/13)

The Spirit (2008) (3/13)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986) (3/1)

Uptown Girls (2003) (3/1)

Waiting (2005) (3/23)

Wayne's World (1992) (3/13)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) (3/1)

Young Frankenstein (1974) (3/13)

On Hulu in March with the HBO add-on

Westworld: Season 3 Premiere (3/15)

The Plot Against America: Series Premiere (3/16)

On Hulu in March with the Showtime add-on

Black Monday: Season 2 Premiere (3/15)

What's leaving Hulu in March 2020