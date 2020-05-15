What's new on Disney Plus in June 2020

Source: Disney Ferdia Shaw is Artemis Fowl in the eponymous movie out June 12 on Disney+. (Image credit: Disney)

It's hard to overstate just how much of a splash Disney's Artemis Fowl made when it was announced that the feature film would forgo theaters — because nobody's going to theaters anytime soon — and instead release it on Disney+. But that's inside baseball, really, and the end result is that we get to watch the highly anticipated movie on our own time, on our own terms. So thanks, Disney.

And it's just one part of what's coming to Disney+ this June.

Elsewhere, we'll see the finale of the first season of Be Our Chef on June 5, with two families facing off in the final rematch, drawing inspiration from their favorite Disney film.

And on June 26 we get Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 . The series takes a look at just how hard it was to follow up on the huge hit that was the original Frozen — and and just how quickly the clock was ticking.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 5

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef — Season Finale Episode 111 "The Spectacular": In The Spectacular Finale of "Be Our Chef" two of our families face-off in the final rematch! The families must draw inspiration from their favorite Disney film to create a spectacular treat that could be served in the Disney Parks. But they won't be making just one — they will need to make 24! One family takes inspiration from "Beauty and the Beast" to create a colorful dessert. Another family creates a treat inspired by a suggestion from Genie in "Aladdin." Mickey Mouse joins in the fun of the Garden Game to show the families how to flip pancakes. They'll have to catch on quickly if they want to win the Magic Spoon and use the kitchen advantage. The Disney Cruise Line Vacation is on the line and these families will have to impress a lot of people to win the grand prize. They will be judged by some of Disney's finest chefs - Chef Amanda, Chef Daniel, Chef Douglas, Chef Gregg, and Chef Jean-Marie. It all comes down to this. Who will be the very first winner of "Be Our Chef?".

Much like the original trilogy, The Mandalorian drew influences from both Western and Samurai films. We delve deeper into those influences and discuss how emulating those genres inspired the show. Disney Family Sundays — Episode 131 "101 Dalmatians: Onesie": The Gubaney family and Amber = get to work on a "101 Dalmatians"-inspired project."

The Gubaney family and Amber = get to work on a "101 Dalmatians"-inspired project." One Day At Disney — Episode 127 "George Montano: Plasterer": Disneyland Resort Plasterer George Montano provides a first-hand historical look into the construction of Disney Park's top attractions. Having spent over 50 years at Disney, George continues his father's legacy of creating and preserving a magical experience for Park guests of all ages.

Disneyland Resort Plasterer George Montano provides a first-hand historical look into the construction of Disney Park's top attractions. Having spent over 50 years at Disney, George continues his father's legacy of creating and preserving a magical experience for Park guests of all ages. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 104 "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor": Bill meets dogs who rescue people in disasters. Then, he visits a dog who is the Mayor of his town.

Bill meets dogs who rescue people in disasters. Then, he visits a dog who is the Mayor of his town. Disney Insider — Episode 106 "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway": "Artemis Fowl" author Eoin Colfer, takes "Disney Insider" on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot's Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 12

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl: Disney's "Artemis Fowl," based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies' most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Bill hits the beach to meet a surfing Corgi. Then, he visits dogs whose noses help bees survive. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 107 "Score": We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian's musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session.

We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian's musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session. Disney Family Sundays — Episode 132 "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss": Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends."

Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends." One Day At Disney — Episode 128 "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative": Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio for Walt Disney Imagineering, helps create immersive Super Hero experiences in Disney parks and resorts around the world. From state-of-the-art attractions to groundbreaking character interactions, Scot strives to create once in a lifetime moments for parkgoers that allow these stories to reach audiences in new and thrilling ways.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Finale Episode 108 "Connections": Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.

Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 106 "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs": Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.

Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs. Disney Family Sundays — Episode 133 "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles": The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar's "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University."

The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar's "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University." One Day At Disney — Episode 129 "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host": Radio Disney's Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today's top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music's next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today's hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 26