What's new on Disney Plus in January 2021

January is a little light on the new content from on Disney+. (They kind of made up for it over the next year, though.) At the beginning of the month we’ll get the Disney+ premiere of Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! As well as a drop of 20 new episodes of the late-night show from space, Earth to Ned.

Throughout the month the streamer is dropping new episodes of its documentary series Beyond the Clouds, and on January 8th we’ll get volumes 1-4 of Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

Here’s a full rundown of everything you can expect in January:

January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Wolverine, The (2013)



Earth to Ned

After premiering in September, “Earth to Ned” is back to kick off the new year with 10 all new episodes! From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Justin discusses integrating music from Zach and Sammy’s album, "A Firm Handshake," into the film. The choice is made to record the singing live on set to capture the raw emotion of the film, but the decision comes with challenges for production. Justin invites Sammy to contribute a song of her own for the final track in the film, and she looks for inspiration in her relationship with Zach.

January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot



Extras - Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Justin discusses the process of navigating the emotion of the film and the challenge of ensuring the tone remains true to Zach’s story. Fin taps into a difficult personal struggle to reach Zach’s low point, and Justin shares how the classic film, That Thing You Do, mixed with the casting of Tom Everett Scott, inspired one of the most joyful moments in Clouds.

Marvel Studios: Legends

“Marvel Studios: Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns



WandaVision

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

As Justin and the crew prepare for Zach’s final performance, they have difficulty finding a venue. A miracle, however, comes from the most unlikely place - Justin’s daughter, Maiya. Jason Mraz, reflects on his connection with Zach’s music and its impact on him and his work. When filming the final scene, Justin invites Zach’s family and friends to be in the audience, and they all sing along in his honor.

January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn

Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.

WandaVision

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

Justin brings in composer Brian Tyler to score the film. Brian looks to Zach for inspiration as he creates a theme that he feels Zach himself would’ve written. Brian composes a beautiful suite of music for Zach, feeling as though Zach is with him every stop of the way. Stefan Sonnenfeld, the colorist, details the process of creating a uniquely grounded and raw look for Clouds. When Covid-19 closes theaters, Justin decides to meet the audience where they are – in their living rooms.

January 29

Dinosaurs (s1)

Dinosaurs (s2)

Dinosaurs (s3)

Dinosaurs (s4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept

The cast and crew reunite at the annual Clouds Choir fundraiser, singing in unity to honor Zach and raise money for the Zach Sobiech osteosarcoma fund. In tearful confessionals, various cast members, crew, and important people in Zach’s life share how he inspired them to live more fully and thank him for his lasting impact. Lastly, Justin proudly reveals that after the release of Clouds, Zach’s song is again #1 on iTunes.