What's new on Disney Plus in March 2021

Marvel is the star of the show this March on Disney+. At the beginning of the month we’ll see the finale of WandaVision on March 5th. On March 12, Disney+ is dropping a Making of WandaVision special along with Marvel Studios: Legends, a refresher course of arts on the Marvel Universe. Then on March 19 we’ll get the premiere of a new Marvel-based series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Need something non-Marvel? (Yes, such things do exist.) Raya and the Last Dragon hits the Disney+ Premier Access Program on March 5, too.

Here’s a full rundown of everything to expect in March:

March 5

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

Raya and the Last Dragon - Premiere

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.



Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim are the writers on the project.



WandaVision - Finale

“WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

March 12

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room - Premiere

From National Geographic Documentary Films and the Emmy Award-Winning Team Behind “Science Fair,” "Own the Room" follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs. From disparate corners of the planet, the competitors take their big ideas to Macau, China, host of one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions in the world, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela is an immigrant escaping the crisis in Venezuela, taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU. They’ve each overcome immense obstacles in pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. Their ideas have already changed their own lives, but are they ready to change the world?

Marvel Studios Assembled - Premiere

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as they invite viewers behind-the-scenes of this highly groundbreaking series of documentary style specials. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is an all-encompassing look at Marvel Studios’ first, and arguably most unusual, streaming series.

Marvel Studios: Legends

“Marvel Studios: Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Falcon, Winter Soldier, Zemo, and Sharon Carter.

March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Premiere

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

March 26

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Premiere

Episode 101 “Game On”

In present day Minnesota, The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive youth hockey powerhouse. When 12 year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team. With a new group of misfit kids and an old rundown rink managed by a familiar face -- Gordon Bombay -- they begin a journey to challenge the cutthroat culture of youth sports today, and rediscover the joy of playing just for the love of the game.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Inside Pixar: Foundations

Batch 3 Premiere



111 - Foundations: Recipe for a Movie

How exactly are animated films made using computer graphics? Pixar's creative minds introduce and break down how a movie is made through understandable explanations using metaphors and examples.



112 - Foundations: Creating Characters

From cars to fish to toys to superheroes, Pixar characters have unique personalities, designs, and traits. Join Pixar's character artists and designers as they break down the process of developing a new character from the initial artwork and design, all the way to getting it ready for animation.



113 - Foundations: Through the Lens

Camerawork is just as crucial in animation as it is in live action. Pixar's layout artists explain the craft behind camera and staging, showcasing how camera positioning enhances emotion within a story.



114 - Foundations: Animation and Acting

Animation brings characters to life by making them move, feel, think, and talk. Pixar animators take us through the artistry of how they breathe life into characters authentically and explain the importance of acting (and eyebrows) in their craft.



115 - Foundations: Color, Light, and Emotion

Light and color are essential in conveying the time of day, creating unique worlds, and even evoking emotion. Pixar lighting directors and artists reveal how they illuminate a scene and most importantly, how they utilize light and color for everything from terrifying twists to signature Pixar tearjerkers.

