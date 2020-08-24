What's new on Hulu, August 24-31

If you’re on the hunt for something new to watch this week, Hulu is dropping a handful of pretty solid options.

On Wednesday, the entire 7th season of Mom arrives on the streamer, then on Friday Hulu is releasing the original film The Binge, which is set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal.

This time next week, you’ll also be able to catch The Courier and Primal as well.

Mom: Complete Season 7

Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy about a mother and daughter who are trying to get their life on track.

Streaming Wednesday, August 26

The Binge: Hulu Original Film

Set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on Binge day. Starring Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Grace Van Dien, Tony Cavalero, Hayes MacArthur, Zainne Saleh, Affion Crockett and Vince Vaughn.



Streaming Friday, August 28

Primal

Hunter and collector Frank Walsh expects a big payday after bagging a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. But the ship bearing Frank's precious cargo has another predator — a political assassin facing extradition to America. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer — not dead, but alive.

Streaming Monday, August 31

The Courier

A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she's transporting is a bomb.

Streaming Monday, August 31