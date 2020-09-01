What's new on Hulu, September 1-7

Hulu is starting the week with a little hair-raising entertainment in the form of Trolls World Tour, which arrives on the streamer today along with the film The Festival.

On Friday Hulu is releasing The Killing of Breonna Taylor, which follows a New York Times investigation into Taylor’s death, and next Monday Hulu is adding the entire first season of Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Here's the full rundown of what's in store:

Trolls World Tour

When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.

Streaming Tuesday, September 1

The Festival

After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival.



Streaming Tuesday, September 1

First Day - Season 1

It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of high school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.

Streaming Thursday, September 3

The Killing on Breonna Taylor

On a Thursday night in March, Breonna Taylor fell asleep in bed next to her boyfriend. "The last thing she said was, 'Turn off the TV,'" her boyfriend recalls in an exclusive interview. "The next thing I remember is a loud bang at the door." A New York Times investigation examines what happened at 3003 Springfield Drive in Louisville, Kentucky, just after midnight on March 13, when police executed a warrant that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, an incident that has provoked outrage around the world.

Streaming Friday, September 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild - Season 1

Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these

kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.

Streaming Monday, September 7