Why is Will Trent not new tonight, April 16?

Will Trent continues to wow fans in its second season, with Ramón Rodríguez portraying the slightly offbeat detective solving some of the toughest crimes. While TV watchers have gotten used to watching new episodes of Will Trent season 2 on Tuesdays, will they be able to watch a new episode tonight on April 16? Sadly, no.

Not only that, but The Rookie season 6 and The Good Doctor season 7 also join Will Trent in not airing new episodes tonight. Instead, ABC is opting to show reruns of the dramas in their usual respective timeslots.

While special programming doesn't appear to be to blame this go-around for why Will Trent isn't airing a new episode, it's worth pointing out that there are fewer episodes to air this season due to the writers' and actors' strikes last summer. As a result, many shows like the ones in ABC's Tuesday primetime lineup have been taking more routine breaks in releasing new episodes to stretch the seasons and help ensure they wrap in the usual end-of-fall TV timeframe between late April and May.

So when does Will Trent return with a new episode? One doesn't air until Tuesday, April 30. That also serves as the return date for The Rookie and The Good Doctor. Here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming Will Trent episode titled "Have You Never Been to a Wedding?":

"Will accompanies Faith to a wedding alongside her son Jeremy, which becomes far from celebratory when a body and a group of gunmen are found in the venue’s basement. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood grow wary of Crystal’s behavior at work."

With all that being said, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you’ve missed this season on Will Trent over on Hulu.

However, if you’re all caught up on the season, other network TV is all-new tonight. If you're still in the mood for crime dramas, CBS' slate of FBI shows, including FBI season 6 and FBI: Most Wanted season 5, are all airing tonight with new episodes. If you're in need of a laugh, NBC is debuting new episodes of Lopez vs Lopez season 2.