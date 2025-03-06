Why Law & Order: SVU is not new tonight, March 6

Plus, here's when you can expect Olivia and the SVU squad to return.

Peter Scanavino and Mariska Hargitay as Carisi and Olivia in court in Law &amp; Order: SVU season 26 episode 4
Peter Scanavino and Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Michele K. Short/NBC)

If you were hoping to see what new case Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad would investigate tonight, we have some disappointing news. Law & Order: SVU season 26 is taking a break and not airing a new episode on March 6. Additionally, Law & Order season 24 and Found season 2 are also not releasing new episodes tonight.

We don’t have a confirmed explanation for the break in NBC's routine Thursday primetime schedule, but network TV shows regularly take breaks in the rollout of their episodes. Given Law & Order: SVU is back with a new episode next Thursday, March 13, this week’s break could certainly just be attributed to that.

However, it's also possible that a new episode isn’t airing due to the big night over on ABC. March 6 marks the return of ABC’s Thursday night lineup, after a long hiatus. 9-1-1 season 8, Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy season 21 are all back with new episodes, marking the first time since November 21, 2024. So there are plenty of fans of those respective shows who are itching to see what’s next. It's speculation on our part, but NBC very well may have made note of that.

In terms of Law & Order: SVU, the show won’t be completely off the air tonight. A previously aired episode of the cop drama will be shown on NBC at 10 pm ET/PT. Prior to that, two back-to-back reruns of the brand-new NBC series, Suits LA, air starting at 8 pm ET/PT.

NBC’s regular Thursday night lineup returns on March 13, with new episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Found. The next new episode of Law & Order: SVU titled “Undertow” premieres at 9 pm ET/PT, and here is a brief synopsis of the episode:

“A complicated case of sex and drug use divides the squad; Carisi must convince a jury to focus on the law and not the defendant's accusations.”

Check out the trailer for the new episode below. It certainly appears as if the lines between suspect and victim will be blurred.

Law and Order SVU 26x15 Promo "Undertow" (HD) - YouTube Law and Order SVU 26x15 Promo
Watch On

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays on NBC. Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

