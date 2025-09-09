Emmerdale spoilers: Dodgy dealer Ray KIDNAPS April…
Airs Friday 19th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
There are consequences when Emmerdale's April dares to confront Ray in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Dylan thinks Ray has thrown him a lifeline, April isn't as taken in by the manipulative drug dealer.
With her latest drug drop having gone wrong – thanks to PC Swirling who recognised April and took her home, ruining the plan entirely – Ray wants to talk.
April's furious to know that her abilities are being questioned by Ray, unaware that this is all just another tactic of his to maintain control of the teenage couple.
Summoned to a carpark, April stands up to Ray wanting to know when their debt (again, another shady control ploy of Ray's) will be wiped out.
When the dealer heads off in his car taking April with him, worried Dylan is left wondering if his girlfriend is in danger…
What's Ray got in store for her?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Ray Walters - Joe Absolom
- Dylan Penders - Fred Kettle
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.