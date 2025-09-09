Emmerdale spoilers: Dodgy dealer Ray KIDNAPS April…

Ray summons the teenage couple before disappearing, alone, with out-of-her-depth April

There are consequences when Emmerdale's April dares to confront Ray in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Dylan thinks Ray has thrown him a lifeline, April isn't as taken in by the manipulative drug dealer.

With her latest drug drop having gone wrong – thanks to PC Swirling who recognised April and took her home, ruining the plan entirely – Ray wants to talk.

April's furious to know that her abilities are being questioned by Ray, unaware that this is all just another tactic of his to maintain control of the teenage couple.

Summoned to a carpark, April stands up to Ray wanting to know when their debt (again, another shady control ploy of Ray's) will be wiped out.

When the dealer heads off in his car taking April with him, worried Dylan is left wondering if his girlfriend is in danger…

What's Ray got in store for her?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .