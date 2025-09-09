Emmerdale spoilers: Is the time finally right for Bob and Bernice?

Bernice and Bob catch up – will the attracted friends become something more?

Will Emmerdale's Bob and Bernice finally get their moment in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Bernice has barely been back five minutes and she's already in trouble with her daughter Gabby and her sister Nicola.

Seeking sympathy, she turns to Bob. Will he listen, given all that went on at the B&B when they ran the place together?

Bad business matters aside, there's unresolved tension between the pair whose chemistry nearly bubbled over into something more than friendship before Bernice left for Portugal under a black cloud.

Though Bernice made her feelings plain back then, Bob squashed his attraction to her as he was in a relationship with Wendy Posner… who's now out of the picture.

As the pair open a bottle of wine and get talking, is the time finally right?

Will Bob and Bernice end up in bed together?

Bob and Bernice have a lot to talk about (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soapo n ITV and ITVX .