Emmerdale spoilers: Is the time finally right for Bob and Bernice?
Airs Wednesday 17th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Will Emmerdale's Bob and Bernice finally get their moment in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?
Bernice has barely been back five minutes and she's already in trouble with her daughter Gabby and her sister Nicola.
Seeking sympathy, she turns to Bob. Will he listen, given all that went on at the B&B when they ran the place together?
Bad business matters aside, there's unresolved tension between the pair whose chemistry nearly bubbled over into something more than friendship before Bernice left for Portugal under a black cloud.
Though Bernice made her feelings plain back then, Bob squashed his attraction to her as he was in a relationship with Wendy Posner… who's now out of the picture.
As the pair open a bottle of wine and get talking, is the time finally right?
Will Bob and Bernice end up in bed together?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soapo n ITV and ITVX.
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Ray Walters - Joe Absolom
- Dylan Penders - Fred Kettle
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
