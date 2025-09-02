Hollyoaks spoilers: RAGING! Mercedes McQueen crashes Diane’s fundraiser!
Airs Tuesday 9 Sept on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is FURIOUS when she discovers Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is organising a fundraiser to help her husband, Tony (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tony has recently been arrested for killing Mercedes’ son Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) and is now behind bars.
Tonight Diane is hosting the fundraiser at The Dog in a bid to raise money for a top lawyer to try and help him get out.
When grieving Mercedes learns what’s going on she storms into the event reeling that Tony, who she has recently had a fling with, never came forward with the truth and shouts that he deserves to be locked up in prison.
Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) needs to confront Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) after events took a worrying turn in yesterday’s episode.
Dillon has recently developed feelings for Ste, who is the father of his boyfriend, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
However, when a conversation doesn’t go the way Dillon wants it to, the upset teenager takes action!
Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) receives a message from Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) asking her to meet.
With Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Darren’s (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) daughter, Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) still being held by a mystery kidnapper, Nancy pleads with detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) to do more to find their little girl.
Later on the family is FLOORED when they discover the identity of the kidnapper.
Who has taken Morgan and is it someone close to home?
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) remains locked up on the Love Boat after her serial killer father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) has kept her captive there to silence her.
Can she find a way to escape or send an alert for help?
And Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) gets passionate with one of the villagers who is very much in a stable relationship!
Who is the engaged man who has been seduced by Clare?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
