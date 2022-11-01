Doctors spoilers: Can Daniel Granger find a way to deal with daughter Izzie?

By Simon Timblick
published

Airs Thursday 10 November 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.

Daniel Granger is dismayed as his teenage daughter Izzie causes more trouble on the homefront on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are not in agreement about his teenage daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore) living with them permanently on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

However, right now, Izzie's mum, Lisa Torres, doesn't feel she's in the right headspace to deal with the troublesome teenager.

So it looks like Daniel and Zara are stuck with her for the moment!

After helping Izzie to clear the air with family friend, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) earlier in the week, Daniel is dismayed when Izzie stirs-up more trouble at home.

But WHAT does Izzie do this time?

And how much more will Zara put up with before Izzie's presence starts to cause a real issue between her and Daniel?

WHAT is Izzie up to this time on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is not happy when she discovers her dad Brian's (Simon Lowe) letter from the DWP.

Scarlett wants to know why Brian didn't tell her about what's going on.

Brian, who is still feeling guilty that he cannot help out more with their current money troubles, admits he had a horrible time at the DWP office.

While Brian waits for his sick benefits to be paid, after hurting his back on a job a while back, things are not getting any easier for him and daughter, Scarlett.

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is starting to suspect that all is not well for Scarlett and Brian on the homefront...

Scarlett discovers Brian has been lying to her on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) sees an overweight patient, Ian Porter (Pearse Egan), for a general check-up.

Emma advises that Ian needs to make some life changes for the benefit of his health, and if he wants to start a family with his wife, Kelly (Emma Noakes).

But later that day, things take an unexpected turn when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) calls Emma to come and confirm a death...

WHO is the victim?

Emma meets a new patient Ian on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Ian agree to make some lifestyle changes for the benefit of his health on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One. 

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

