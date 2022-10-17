Doctors spoilers: Will Daniel Granger send Izzie to private school?

Daniel Granger has plans for his daughter Izzie... but will she SABOTAGE them on Doctors?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) has a family dilemma to deal with on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Daniel's teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore), has turned-up in Letherbridge again.



But this time, she wants to stay for good!



Daniel's partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), is dreading having to live with Izzie full-time.



Zara and Izzie definitely have a tricky past.



Remember the time Izzie called the police on Zara?



Anyhow, while Daniel tries to get to the bottom of what's going on between Izzie and her mum, Lisa, back home in Nottingham, it looks like he and Zara are stuck with Izzie for the moment.



But with Izzie slacking-off from her school assigments, Daniel considers sending her to Ravenford, a posh private school.



Daniel takes Izzie to meet Mr Fitzroy Percy (Adetokunbo Allen), the Head of Upper School.



Daniel makes it clear that he and Zara will continue to support the school in every way they can.



Will Mr Fitzroy Percy take the hint that Daniel is ready to make a financial contribution in exchange for enrolling Izzie!

The drama continues for Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) when Dawn Richeson (Katy Sobey) reveals that her husband, Simon (Christopher Harper) has left her!



In the aftermath of the circumstances surrounding baby Noah's vaccinations, Simon has made a formal complaint against Al and also spoken to NHS England...



Al tells Zara and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), that he has already apologised to Simon.



But it looks like the situation is now getting out of control...

Elsewhere at the Campus Surgery, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) treats student John "Lump" Lavenham (Liam Elcock) for a sprained shoulder.



Lump hurt his shoulder while trying to help new housemate, Liz Mason (Chiarina Woodall) with her stuck bedroom window.



However, Emma soon becomes concerned that both Liz and fellow housemate, Alice Smith (Karly Maguire) are taking advantage of Lump's generosity and kindness.



Is she right?

