Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter has a WARNING for Cash...
Airs Friday 11 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is forced to step in and do some damage control on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
It all kicks off at the band's house after a furious Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) discovers the truth about her brother Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) SECRET fling with Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).
Felicity feels betrayed by friend Eden's behaviour and is convinced history is going to repeat itself, with Eden breaking Cash's heart again.
Cash is furious with Felicity for her interference.
But will Felicity's warning cause Eden to back-off from Cash?
Meanwhile, bandmate Remi attempts to pick-up the pieces after Eden admits she is genuinely falling for Cash again.
Worried that this won't end well for anyone involved, Remi finds copper Cash at the Police Station and gives him a warning...
Elsewhere, a nervous Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is getting ready to pop the question to girlfriend, Felicity!
He's got the engagement ring.
Now he just needs the help of Lyrik to play a part in his romantic proposal plans.
The only trouble is, band member Eden is in no mood to take part after her fallout with Felicity!
Tane tries to play peacekeeper.
He doesn't want anything to derail his plans.
Without giving anything away, Tane asks Felicity to get all dressed-up for a SURPRISE.
Will Felicity start to suspect what Tane is up to?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
