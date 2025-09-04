Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery: how it works, presenters, release date, and everything we know

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery is a new ITV1 gameshow where viewers can play along and win prizes!

Yes, no more frustration watching at home, getting the questions right, and not having a chance of winning anything.

Comedy partners and ex Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins present. It's a Family Fortunes-style survey questions quiz, but as mentioned, it's interactive, so you can play along at home (details below). Cars, holidays, and various other prizes apparently could be on offer.

At the end of the series' run, there’s £1 million up for grabs, which could be won by a lucky viewer! Here’s when the series starts and how to play along…

Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery begins on ITV1 on Saturday, September 6 at 7.15 pm.

How to play Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery at home

Right, the full and extremely long (!) details are on ITV’s official website for the show, but in brief you can enter for free by doing this...

1. You must be 18 or over. Open an ITV Win account (unless you already have one) and create a Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery player profile by clicking the Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery tile on the ITV Win website (www.itv.com/win), scanning the QR code shown during the on-screen promotion, or by going to the www.itv.com/winwin or www.stv.tv/winwin. The QR Code and STV Website will be redirected to the Website.

2. Once you have created your account, make sure you’ve filled in your Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery player profile.

3. Make sure you’re logged into your account before the relevant Round begins on the show in order to be eligible to participate in the relevant Round’s Prize Draw. There are three Prize Draws corresponding with three rounds of questions (each consisting of five multiple-choice questions). Each Round will be replicated on the Website during the transmission of the Programme.

Note: If an entrant answers all questions in every Round (15 questions in total), they will be given the opportunity to opt-in, by way of tick box, to be entered into the Millionaire’s Row Prize Draw, for a chance to win the Millionare’s Row Prize!

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.