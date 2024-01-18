America's Most Wanted: release date, host and everything we know about the crime series

Criminals beware, because America's Most Wanted is returning to Fox in 2024. Yes, the show had a previous revival on the network following its cancellation in the early 2010s in 2021, but this new season of the crime series is also marking the return of the original America's Most Wanted host, John Walsh.

America's Most Wanted joins a Fox primetime lineup that relies heavily on reality TV programming, including numerous Gordon Ramsay shows like Hell's Kitchen season 22 and Next Level Chef season 3, as well as game shows like Name That Tune season 4, I Can See Your Voice season 3 and new ones The Floor and We Are Family.

Here's everything that you need to know about the latest season of America's Most Wanted.

Fox has set Monday, January 22, as the premiere date for America's Most Wanted. The show airs at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The return of America's Most Wanted in 2024 will be the first episodes of the series that have aired since the 2021 revival.

America's Most Wanted premise

As the show has since its beginning, America's Most Wanted seeks to inform viewers about fugitives who are on the run from law enforcement. Using new technology and relying on a team of law enforcement experts to provide details on various cases, the show invites people to provide any information they may have that could help lead to the capture of these wanted criminals.

America's Most Wanted touts that it has assisted in the capture of more than 1,190 criminals through its coverage and tip lines. Speaking on the show's impact over the years, Walsh said in a statement, "I'm in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve more crimes."

America's Most Wanted hosts

John Walsh, anti-crime activist, creator and original host of America's Most Wanted, is returning to the show with this new season. He is taking over for Elizabeth Vargas, who hosted the initial revival on Fox in 2021.

Walsh is not alone though, as he is joined by his son, Callahan Walsh, an advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"It's an incredible time for America's Most Wanted to return to Fox, especially in partnership with my son Callahan," John Walsh said in a statement.

Part of the inspiration for Walsh to create America's Most Wanted back in 1988 was the abduction of his own son Adam in 1981, whose remains were tragically found two weeks after the kidnapping. In addition to the show, Walsh and his family founded the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center, which eventually merged and became the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

America's Most Wanted trailer

There is no trailer for the new season of America's Most Wanted. If any promo materials are made available, we'll add them here.

How to watch America's Most Wanted

America's Most Wanted airs live on Fox, which is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna that can receive local station signals. If you have cut the cord from these traditional offerings, Fox is available on various live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you do not have access to live TV, the latest episodes of America's Most Wanted are going to be available to stream on-demand on Hulu.