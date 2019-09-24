Best TV shows and movies on Hulu right now

Hulu is always adding new movies and TV show to its roster, including an ever-expanding lineup of original shows. Here's what you should be watching this week!

★ Featured favorite - October 4: Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2

October 4: Uncanny Annie

October 5: Drunk History

October 4: Sailor Moon: Season 4

September 25: Wu-Tang: An American Saga episode 7

Light as a Feather: Season 2, Part 2 Everyone involved with the Light as a Feather game has made the decision to play another round. McKenna and her friends think they're done with the curse, but now they're racing against time to find out where it all started. Before another person dies. View

Uncanny Annie The newest installment of Into the Dark is Uncanny Annie a story about a game gone terribly wrong. When a bunch of college students sit down to play a game on Halloween they aren't expecting their darkest fears to come to life, but they do. If they want to survive the night, they'll need to win the game. View

Drunk History History doesn't have to be boring. With Drunk History great actors and comedians tell you about their favorite historical figures and how awesome they are. The catch is that your narrators are getting drunk while they tell you why these historical figures are ones you should know about. View

Sailor Moon: Season 4 During the day Usagi is just your normal teenager who goes to school, plays arcade games and hangs out with her friends. However each night she transforms into Sailor Moon, a guardian of love and light fighting to ensure that evil doesn't take over the world. Join her, and the rest of the Sailor Scouts for another season full od adventures. View

Wu-Tang: An American Saga episode 7 The next episode detailing the Wu-Tang Clan's rise to fame arrives this week. Continue to follow the ascent of one of the greatest Hip Hop groups to ever grace the stage as they struggle with drugs, each other, expectations and more. View

