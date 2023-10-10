Creepshow season 4: release date, everything we know so far

What do you get when Friday the 13th lands in October? You get the perfect day for the debut of Creepshow season 4. The Shudder staple comes from the brilliant mind of Greg Nicotero.

While Creepshow stories are meant to deliver chills and thrills to viewers, episodes are crafted with a fair amount of humor so that viewers are laughing and scared at the same time.

Here's everything we know about Creepshow season 4.

Creepshow season 4 premieres on Friday, October 13.

If you have Shudder or AMC Plus, all six episodes will be available to watch on October 13.

If you plan to watch Creepshow on AMC, new episodes will be released weekly on Fridays at 10 pm ET/PT.

We don't have release information for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as that information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Creepshow season 4 plot

Here's the synopsis of Creepshow season 4 from Shudder: "Based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…"

Creepshow season 4 cast

Creepshow is known for its all-star casts, with famous faces popping up in the most unexpected ways.

We don't have a cast list for season 4 just yet, but as soon as we see one, we'll have it for you right here.

Creepshow season 4 trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Creepshow season 4 below...if you dare...

How to watch Creepshow season 4

You have some options when it comes to watching Creepshow season 4. You can watch all six episodes on Shudder, which is available with a standalone subscription or through a subscription to AMC Plus, which gives you access to all of the brands in the AMC Networks family of channels including BBC America, Sundance TV, IFC and Acorn TV.

AMC Plus, is available as a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.