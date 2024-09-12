Crime Scene Kitchen season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the cooking competition

Joel McHale is back with Crime Scene Kitchen season 3. The cooking competition with a clever twist follows Hell's Kitchen season 23 on Thursday nights this fall on Fox.

Here's everything we know about Crime Scene Kitchen season 3.

Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 premieres Thursday, September 26, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. Additionally, past seasons of the show are also on the platform.

Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like Fubo, Hulu Plus with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 premise

If you'd like to know more about how Crime Scene Kitchen works, here's the official synopsis from Fox:

"Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what’s been baked solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers – both self-taught and classically trained – are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made in the kitchen, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes! In the early rounds of the competition, classically trained and self-taught bakers compete against those with their own skills in separate episodes, before merging to battle against one another later in the season to discover whether book learning or solo development produces the greatest bakers!

"Each episode begins with the safety bake round, when the teams scour their kitchens for clues — piecing together food scraps, discarded baking tools and any other hints that could help them figure out what was baked in the crime scene kitchen. The classically trained bakers leverage their culinary expertise, while the self-taught bakers use their extreme work ethic and fearlessness to crack the mystery dessert cases. The baking duo that comes closest to the mystery dessert during the safety bake round is granted immunity from the from the second bake of the episode and moves on to the next week of competition. The remaining duos step back into a new crime scene kitchen for the elimination bake round, when they will once again test their skills and prepare the dessert they believe was baked before their arrival. Each week, the team with the poorest performance across both bakes will be eliminated from the competition. This season, the contestants will be thrown a curveball when it is revealed that the mystery treats are sweet and savory!

"To advance to the next round and take one step closer to the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and recreate incredible desserts and cakes from across the world!"

Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 cast

Actor and comedian Joel McHale serves as host. McHale is best known for The Bear, Animal Control and Community.

Working alongside McHale are chef Curtis Stone (Take Home Chef, MasterChef Australia) and cake artist Yolanda Gampp (How to Cake It, Sugar Stars).

Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 trailer

Watch as host Joel McHale introduces the competitors for Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 below.

Joel McHale Introduces The Friend Teams For Season 3 | Crime Scene Kitchen - YouTube Watch On