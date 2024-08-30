Dress The Nation: release date, hosts and everything we know

Dress The Nation season 1 is a new reality show coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

Dress The Nation season 1 will debut on ITV1 and ITVX in September 2024. We will update this once the exact transmission date and time have been confirmed.

Dress The Nation — premise

A collaboration with M&S, Dress the Nation is a nationwide search for the retail company’s next designer.

The series will air on ITV1 and ITVX and be presented by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay.



The press release explains that: “The series will document the search process from start to finish: over the course of six episodes, 10 candidates will compete to secure a highly coveted in-house design role working alongside some of the best designers in the industry at M&S’ colleague support centre in Paddington, London.

“Over the course of the recruitment process, the 10 candidates will be set a series of briefs which will assess their design, problem-solving, commerciality and collaboration skills.”

Dress the Nation — contestants

There are ten places in the competition. When initially putting a shout-out for participants the press release gave an idea of what was required:

“The retailer wants to hear from people of all walks of life and aims to reiterate that a formal qualification or training in fashion design is not essential. What’s more important is creative flair, a willingness to learn and a passion for design.”

Those taking part will be set tasks which range from identifying product trends to designing new garments.

Dress the Nation — filming locations

The exact filming locations are under wraps for now, but according to the press release: “Candidates will work out of a purpose-built design studio for the duration of the competition and work individually, as well as in groups.”

Dress the Nation — judges and celebrity guests

Details about the judges and celebrity guests are unavailable at the moment but: “Each week a judging panel – made up of senior leaders at M&S alongside a rotation of celebrity guests and designers – will select which budding designers move forward to the next round and one step closer to being crowned the winner.

“The winner of the series will be offered an in-house junior designer role with M&S which will be built around their skillset and experience.”

Dress the Nation — presenters

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu’s presenting credits include Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Lorraine, Apocalypse Wow, Morning Live, Eurovision Song Contest 2022, The Bridge, The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022: The Platinum Pageant, The Big Interiors Battle, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother. She also competed in Cooking With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Speaking about Dress the Nation she says: “I’m so excited to be hosting M&S: Dress The Nation on ITV alongside my mate Vernon. To host a primetime show that celebrates all things fashion is incredible and I can’t wait to help ITV and M&S unearth some brilliant new design talent. Accessibility to the creative industries for people across the U.K. is so important to me and shows like this provide an opportunity that really could change someone's life forever.”

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay’s presenting credits include Boys and Girls, T4, Just the Two of Us, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, Splash!, All Star Family Fortunes, Drive and 1000 Heartbeats. He’s also had guest roles as himself in Shaun of the Dead, Extras and Keith Lemon: The Film and competed in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2020 and The Masked Singer UK.

Speaking about Dress the Nation he says: “I’m a strong believer in giving talent the opportunity to be seen and get a chance to make it. This is a great way for budding designers, especially those who don’t necessarily have any formal training or experience, to win a life-changing job at one of Britain’s most loved retailers. This is gonna be huge for all those who take part. And I’m so looking forward to working alongside AJ again.”

Is there a trailer for Dress the Nation?

Not yet, but we will update this space if one becomes available.

Dress the Nation — additional information

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV says: “M&S: Dress The Nation offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a member of the public to be able to design their fashion collection of dreams.”

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of BE Studio from IT adds: “We have a fantastic working relationship with M&S having already worked on the brilliant Cooking with the Stars format and brand-new Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain. We’re really excited to branch out into fashion and can’t wait to see AJ and Vernon guiding prospective designers and viewers alike through the process.”

This series comes via BE Studio from ITV, a full-service creative studio producing Ad Funded Entertainment (AFE). BE Studio helps brands build emotional connections with ITV’s audience through the co-creation of entirely new formats, which includes successful M&S partnership Cooking with the Stars and new series Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain.