Holiday Hotline: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Connections are made in the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas 2023 movie Holiday Hotline, starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

The movie premieres on a weekend packed with other holiday hits including A World Record Christmas, Navigating Christmas and A Merry Scottish Christmas.

Here's everything we know about Holiday Hotline.

Holiday Hotline debuts Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As soon as we learn a UK premiere date, we'll have it for you right here.

Holiday Hotline plot

Take a look at the synopsis of Holiday Hotline from Hallmark Channel: "After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad 'John' who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life."

Holiday Hotline cast

Emily Tennant is known for her early work in Dark Angel and Kingdom Hospital. She went on to appear in Hallmark Channel's Cedar Cove, followed by roles in Once Upon a Time, Supernatural and Riverdale. She's also appeared in The Wedding March, Christmas in Canaan and The Game of Love.

Niall Matter played Zane Donovan on Eureka and Evan Cross on Primeval: New World. He's had guest roles on The Good Doctor, Constantine, Supernatural and iZombie. He's appeared in several Hallmark Channel movies over the years, including Christmas at Dollywood, A Christmas Together with You and Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater.

Holiday Hotline trailer

There's no trailer for Holiday Hotline yet, but we expect to see one soon. Once it's available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Holiday Hotline

Holiday Hotline is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.