How to watch the Indian Wells Open 2024 tennis cup online or on TV

It's a special anniversary for the Indian Wells Open, because the Californian tennis tournament celebrates its 50th edition in 2024 when it begins on Wednesday, March 6.

Part of both the ATP and WTA tennis tours, the Indian Wells Open is one of the bigger non-Grand Slam tournaments of the year, with many of the world's best tennis players entered into the 2024 rankings. Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and many more players are set to enter.

Two weeks of tennis see the tournament run until Sunday, March 17, when the men's and women's singles and doubles champions will be crowned.

The Indian Wells Open takes place in California, in the city of Indian Wells, with hardcourt tennis courts used making the surface similar to the Australian Open from earlier in the year.

Excited to watch this upcoming tennis tournament? Here's how to watch the Indian Wells Open 2024, or the BNP Paribas Open as some call it due to its sponsorship.

How to watch the Indian Wells Open in the US

To watch the Indian Wells Open in the US, you'll need to rely on one cable channel: unsurprisingly, it's the Tennis Channel.

This is offered in lots of cable plans, but if you don't have access to it that way, you can use a live TV streaming service in order to get access. Sling's Orange plan ($40 per month), Fubo's Pro plan ($74.99 per month) and DirecTV's Choice plan ($84.99 per month) all offer it as part of their channel line-up.

Alternatively, you can sign up for Tennis Channel Plus, a streaming service operated by the Tennis Channel, but it's only for hardcore fans: you have to pay $109.99 per year and there's no monthly option to stagger out those fees! It'll show streams of the Indian Wells Open that you can catch on your smart TV or phone.

How to watch the Indian Wells Open in the UK

You get to use a brand-new, shiny, straight-out-of-the-box TV channel to watch the Indian Wells Open in the UK. That's because it's airing on Sky Sports Tennis, the brand new addition to the Sky TV roster launched a few weeks ago.

To use Sky Sports Tennis, you'll need to be a Sky TV subscriber with the Sky Sports package. Normally, it costs £29 per month for a Sky TV subscription (or £26 if you lock in for an 18-month contract), but there's currently a one-month free trial available. Sky Sports costs an extra £27 per month, or £25 if you opt for the 18-month option, so in total that's £56 per month rolling or £51 for a set fee.

A Sky TV deal currently lets you get Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for £20 for your first month, before it turns into a £48-per-month subscription. It's an 18-month contract in all, so this will be your cheapest option if you're okay with the commitment.

How to watch the Indian Wells Open in Australia

The official broadcaster of the Indian Wells Open for Australian tennis fans is beIN Sports, with the broadcaster set to air quite a bit of coverage over the two weeks online.

It costs $14.99 per month to sign up for beIN Sports, or $149.99 for an annual plan. New subscribers get a week's free trial too.

How to watch the Indian Wells Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Indian Wells Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.