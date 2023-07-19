How to watch the US Open 2023: live stream the tennis from around the world

Following the conclusion of Wimbledon, The fourth and final tennis Grand Slam championship of the year, the US Open, begins on Monday, August 28.

The US Open plays until Sunday, September 10, and over the course of the two weeks the world's best tennis players play in several strands of tournament: men's and women's singles; men's, women's and mixed doubles; as well as junior and wheelchair tournaments too.

Hosting the US Open is the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, a hard court tennis center that has been hosting the championship since 1978.

The line-up of players in the US Open is promising to be top-tier, with most of the men's and women's top tennis players confirmed to appear, including Carlos Alcaraz, who's hot off his win at Wimbledon in July.

If you're a keen tennis fan or just want to follow the Grand Slam as everyone talks about it, here’s how to watch the US Open 2023 from where you are.

How to watch the US Open in the US

ESPN has the majority of the rights to the US Open matches, though its various channels and apps aren't your only way of watching the games.

For a one-stop shop streaming service for the racquet sport, the $9.99-per-month ESPN Plus is worth checking out, because it's airing plenty of matches, especially in the early rounds where it offers coverage from all 16 courts.

To watch over cable, several channels air live US Open coverage. ESPN's various channels (including its main channel, ESPN2 and ESPN News) carry daily matches, as will The Tennis Channel. You can find the full US Open schedule here.

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services let you watch ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

How to watch the US Open in the UK

Unlike for the previous Grand Slam tennis events, you can't rely on Discovery Plus or the BBC to provide coverage. Broadcasting rights to this tournament fall to Amazon's Prime Video, a streaming service that is a perk of Amazon Prime membership.

This means it costs £8.99 per month or £95 for an annual pass, and we'd recommend the latter given the saving and also how much Prime offers.

One catch is that, if you want live TV on Prime Video, you technically do need to be a license fee payer according to the TV Licensing company, so this option is far from cheap. This doesn't count for on-demand highlights though.

What's the US Open schedule?

Here's the US Open schedule, at least for the singles matches

Monday, August 28: First Round

First Round Tuesday, August 29: First Round

First Round Wednesday, August 30: Second Round

Second Round Thursday, August 31: Second Round

Second Round Friday, September 1: Third Round

Third Round Saturday, September 2: Third Round

Third Round Sunday, September 3: Fourth Round

Fourth Round Monday, September 4: Fourth Round

Fourth Round Tuesday, September 5: Men's and Women's Semifinals

Men's and Women's Semifinals Wednesday, September 6: Men's and Women's Semifinals

Men's and Women's Semifinals Thursday, September 7: Women's Semifinals

Women's Semifinals Friday, September 8: Men's Semifinals

Men's Semifinals Saturday, September 9: Women's Final

Women's Final Sunday, September 10: Men's Final

Who's playing in the US Open?

The full US open roster includes hundreds of tennis players, and the tournament’s website has a list of its top-seeded players (as of immediately after Wimbledon) playing in the tournament below.

For men, that is:

Daniel Medvedev Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz Stevanos Tsitsipas Casper Ruud Felix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Hubert Hurkacz Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz

And for women, that's:

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Maria Sakkari Paula Badosa Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Simona Halep Jessica Pegula Garbine Muguruza Daria Kasatkina

Your US Open questions

When does the US Open take place? The US Open starts on Monday, August 28, and ends on Sunday, September 10, so as with all Grand Slams it takes place over two weeks. The exact start dates of the different strands of the tournament may vary though, with doubles, junior and wheelchair games generally beginning later.

Where does the the US Open take place? Unlike some Grand Slam tennis events, the US Open hasn't always taken place at the same venue, though it's reaching the 50 year marker at its current location of the Billie Jean National Tennis Center, with its famous center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This venue is in Queens, New York City. The US Open uses hardcourt outdoor courts, as with the Australian open, which will be felt for players coming straight off of Wimbledon's softer grass surfaces.