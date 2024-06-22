How to watch United States vs England in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

1775 is happening again when the United States and England meet as part of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup, because this Super Eight stage match on Sunday, June 23 will put together two close sporting (and language) rivals.

United States is one of the two hosts of this year's T20 World Cup, and it's had an impressive run through the tournament so far. Not only is this the first time it's qualified for the World Cup before, but its shock victory against Pakistan and solid trumping of Canada put it second only to India in its group.

England passed the group stage with the exact same number of points as United States with victories against Oman and Namibia but a loss to Australia. It has a longer heritage in the T20 World Cup but its two victories have been against lower-rated teams, so it hasn't had the warm-up that the US has.

This is both team's second match of the Super Eight round with South Africa and West Indies both rounding out the Group 2 line-up. The top two teams will proceed into the knockout stage but with such a competitive line-up, the results of United States vs England are vital for either team.

So here's how to watch the United States vs England T20 World Cup online or on TV.

How to watch United States vs England in the UK

The United States vs England match begins at 3:30 pm on Sunday, June 23, though in the UK coverage begins earlier so you can get your sporting warm-up.

To watch the cricket match you'll need to subscribe to Sky TV as well as the Sky Sports add-on package, as the match will air on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Sky Sports generally will set you back £40-£50 per month depending on a few factors, but Sky TV deals can make it cheaper, as can committing to a long-term subscription over a rolling monthly one.

How to watch United States vs England in the US

In order to watch the United States vs England T20 match, you'll need to find a way to catch Willow TV. The game begins at 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT so it's an early start if you're on the West coast.

If you don't have Willow TV already, you can use a live TV streaming service in order to stream Willow over the internet: Sling TV.

Sling TV costs $40 per month for its Orange or Blue tiers. You can pick either of those for Willow, but you'll need to pay extra for the World Sports add-on; $10 per month extra. We've got a guide on the differences between Orange and Blue.

How to watch United States vs England in Australia

You'll be able to watch the United States vs England match on Prime Video in Australia, because Amazon has the rights to broadcast the entire T20 World Cup tournament.

In order to watch Prime Video, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. This costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

How to watch United States vs England everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch United States vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!