Lil Kev: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart adult animated series
Hart voices Lil Kev, while other famous comedians like Wanda Sykes and Deon Cole are on board to lend their talents.
Kevin Hart is expanding his already massive empire with the brand-new series Lil Kev. The adult animation is Hart’s unique endeavor to shed some more light on his childhood often referred to during his stand-up comedy shows. In addition to the trailer making the cartoon look promising, we also have high hopes for the series as Hart is joined by fellow comedians Wanda Sykes and Deon Cole.
Here’s everything we know about Lil Kev.
Lil Kev release date
Lil Kev debuts exclusively on BET Plus on March 6 in the US. As of now, we don’t have release information for the series in the UK.
Those hoping to watch episodes of the new series need a subscription to Bet Plus. With a subscription to the streaming service, you also get access to other BET Plus originals like Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans, Diarra from Detroit, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy and more.
Lil Kev cast
As already mentioned, Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart voices the titular character Kev. He hardly needs an introduction having toured with blockbuster stand-up shows and starred in hit movies like the Think Like a Man series, the Jumanji series, the Ride Along series and he’s recently appeared in the drama show Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
Joining Hart are Emmy winner Wanda Sykes and Emmy nominee Deon Cole. Sykes voices Kev’s mother Nancy in the series, and Sykes has recently been spotted in The Upshaws and History of the World: Part II. Cole voices Uncle Richard Jr. and the actor recently starred in The Color Purple musical, The Madness and Average Joe.
Here are the other actors filling out the cast:
- Gerald "Slink" Johnson as Henry
- Cree Summer as Gerald
- Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Marisol
- Wé Ani as Rhe Rhe
- Mo Collins as Mrs. O’Lady
- Affion Crockett as Darnell
- Tyree Elaine as Sapphire
- Jess Hilarious as Loretta
- Justin Hires as Chin Check
- Rick Ingraham as Lucky/Government Agent P
- Kimoy Lee as Soupy
- Jayden Libran as Omar
- Freddy Lockhart as Principle Johnson
- Jamar Neighbors as Robert
- Aiko Tanaka as Mrs. Park
- Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams as Tiki
Lil Kev plot
Here's an official synopsis of the series:
"Inspired by the childhood and comedy of our star Kevin Hart, our show takes a humorous, satirical, and sometimes politically subversive approach to real-life issues going on in the Black community...with no subject off limits. In North Philadelphia, Nancy Hart wages a one-woman war to safely raise Kev and his older brother Robert. What makes matters even more challenging is that her estranged husband is struggling to clean up his act. No matter the chaos they put her through, she’s a loving mother...but it’s tough love. We mean beat your ass with anything within arm’s reach tough love. But it’s not because she doesn’t have a soft spot for her boys. She just knows she has to beat them with love to steer them on the right path. But no matter how much his mom tries to beat good sense into him, Lil Kev will not allow his soul to be broken. He has limitless energy and a crazy optimistic spirit that will eventually lead him to become the Kevin Hart we know today."
Lil Kev trailer
Check out the humorous trailer for the new series below.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
