Lil Kev: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart adult animated series

Kevin Hart is expanding his already massive empire with the brand-new series Lil Kev. The adult animation is Hart’s unique endeavor to shed some more light on his childhood often referred to during his stand-up comedy shows. In addition to the trailer making the cartoon look promising, we also have high hopes for the series as Hart is joined by fellow comedians Wanda Sykes and Deon Cole.

Here’s everything we know about Lil Kev.

Lil Kev debuts exclusively on BET Plus on March 6 in the US. As of now, we don’t have release information for the series in the UK.

Those hoping to watch episodes of the new series need a subscription to Bet Plus. With a subscription to the streaming service, you also get access to other BET Plus originals like Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans, Diarra from Detroit, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy and more.

Lil Kev cast

Kevin Hart in Die Hart (Image credit: Roku)

As already mentioned, Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart voices the titular character Kev. He hardly needs an introduction having toured with blockbuster stand-up shows and starred in hit movies like the Think Like a Man series, the Jumanji series, the Ride Along series and he’s recently appeared in the drama show Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Joining Hart are Emmy winner Wanda Sykes and Emmy nominee Deon Cole. Sykes voices Kev’s mother Nancy in the series, and Sykes has recently been spotted in The Upshaws and History of the World: Part II. Cole voices Uncle Richard Jr. and the actor recently starred in The Color Purple musical, The Madness and Average Joe.

Here are the other actors filling out the cast:

Gerald "Slink" Johnson as Henry

Cree Summer as Gerald

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Marisol

Wé Ani as Rhe Rhe

Mo Collins as Mrs. O’Lady

Affion Crockett as Darnell

Tyree Elaine as Sapphire

Jess Hilarious as Loretta

Justin Hires as Chin Check

Rick Ingraham as Lucky/Government Agent P

Kimoy Lee as Soupy

Jayden Libran as Omar

Freddy Lockhart as Principle Johnson

Jamar Neighbors as Robert

Aiko Tanaka as Mrs. Park

Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams as Tiki

Lil Kev plot

Here's an official synopsis of the series:

"Inspired by the childhood and comedy of our star Kevin Hart, our show takes a humorous, satirical, and sometimes politically subversive approach to real-life issues going on in the Black community...with no subject off limits. In North Philadelphia, Nancy Hart wages a one-woman war to safely raise Kev and his older brother Robert. What makes matters even more challenging is that her estranged husband is struggling to clean up his act. No matter the chaos they put her through, she’s a loving mother...but it’s tough love. We mean beat your ass with anything within arm’s reach tough love. But it’s not because she doesn’t have a soft spot for her boys. She just knows she has to beat them with love to steer them on the right path. But no matter how much his mom tries to beat good sense into him, Lil Kev will not allow his soul to be broken. He has limitless energy and a crazy optimistic spirit that will eventually lead him to become the Kevin Hart we know today."

Lil Kev trailer

Check out the humorous trailer for the new series below.