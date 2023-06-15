Make Me a Match: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time for June Weddings 2023 on Hallmark Channel, and Rushi Kota and Eva Bourne star in a heartwarming tale of love in Make Me a Match.

In order to help boost results on her company's app, Vivi (Bourne) turns to a professional matchmaker for help. When she meets the matchmaker's son, Bhumesh (Kota), Vivi ends up learning more than she ever planned.

Here's what we know about Make Me a Match.

Make Me a Match premieres on Saturday, June 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date in the UK but as soon as we learn of one, we will have it for you right here.

Make Me a Match plot

Here's the synopsis of Make Me a Match from Hallmark Channel: "Vivi (Bourne), an optimistic woman with a substandard romantic history, works at a datadriven matchmaking app. Once she discovers that the success rate for matches at her company is low, she hires Raina (Rekha Sharma, Battlestar Galactica), an Indian matchmaker, to provide advice on how to improve their numbers. However, Raina suggests an unusual arrangement to teach Vivi her tactics: she will use her expertise to help Vivi find love, and Vivi can use what she learns through this process to help her company. As they embark on this matchmaking journey, Vivi meets Raina’s spontaneous son, Bhumesh (Kota), and questions whether finding love is something one must take control of or allow to happen on its own."

Make Me a Match cast

Make Me a Match stars Rushi Kota as Bhumesh, aka "Boom," and Eva Bourne as Vivi.

Rushi Kota will appear in the upcoming film Dumb Money, and he can currently be seen in Never Have I Ever.

Bourne is a Hallmark Channel regular, appearing in When Calls the Heart as Clara Stanton-Flyn. She also starred as Hannah Shannon in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise Garage Sale Mysteries.

The movie also stars Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica) as Raina, Rahat Saini (Boot Camp) as Nella, Lynda Boyd (Virgin River) as Janice, Garwin Sanford (Get Carter) as Walter and Sean Yves Lessard (Reginald the Vampire) as Adam.

Make Me a Match trailer

The trailer for Make Me a Match offers a hint at what's to come in this lighthearted romantic comedy. Take a look:

How to watch Make Me a Match

Make Me a Match is a Hallmark Channel original movie. The channel is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch Make Me a Match on the streaming platform.