Santa Evita: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Santa Evita is a Latin American thriller series about the First Lady of Argentina.

Santa Evita is a new Latin American thriller series coming to Disney Plus, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez.

The seven-part series tells the powerful and strange story of what happened to Argentine First Lady Eva Perón’s body after she died in 1952 from cancer.

Eva was one of the most powerful women in the world at the time after rising from humble beginnings.

There have already been productions made in her honor, including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1996 musical Evita, which saw pop star Madonna play the lead role of Eva Perón, Antonio Banderas as Che Guevara and Jonathan Pryce as Juan Perón.

Madonna won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for the role in 1997.

Eva has become a female icon over the last century and there have been many books written about the legendary heroine that tell her story although most focus on her life rather than her death.

Here’s everything we know about Santa Evita…

When will Santa Evita be released?

Santa Evita will premiere globally on Disney Plus under the Star banner on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

It will also be available to watch on this date on Star Plus Latin America and Hulu in the US.

What is Santa Evita about?

The official synopsis from Disney Plus reads: "Santa Evita is the story of a body with no grave and the legend that was born from it. In 1955, a military coup in Argentina overthrew then President Juan Domingo Perón and hid Evita’s body for 16 years to prevent it from becoming a symbol against the regime.

“Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as General Perón’s wife, and her wandering unburied corpse haunted the country’s political arena for over two decades.”

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Who is in the cast of Santa Evita?

An international star-studded cast will appear in the series with Natalia Oreiro playing the leading lady Eva Perón.

She will be joined by Ernesto Alterio as Colonel Moori Koenig, Diego Velázquez as Mariano, Francesc Orella as Doctor Pedro Ara and Darío Grandinetti as Eva’s husband Juan Domingo Perón.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below where we can see some suspicious happenings surrounding Eva’s corpse…