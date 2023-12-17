Sealed with a List: how to watch, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark movie

When a woman goes on a mission to complete her resolutions, she ends us discovering some surprises along the way. Sealed with a List is a brand new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie that's part of the Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.

Sealed with a List premiered the same weekend as The Secret Gift of Christmas and Friends & Family Christmas on Hallmark Channel and Heaven Down Here on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here's everything we know about Sealed with a List.

Sealed with a List premiered on Saturday, December 16, on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Sealed with a List plot

Here's the official synopsis of Sealed with a List from Hallmark Channel: "After being fired from her job before Christmas, Carley Kincaid gives herself till the New Year to complete her unfulfilled New Year resolutions from the previous year. Enlisting the aid of a surprising supporter, may be the perfect motivator to ensure she gets things done in time."

Sealed with a List cast

Katie Findlay (Carley) is known for her appearances in Hallmark's Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 1 & 2 as well as Love Strikes Twice. She also starred in Man Seeking Woman and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, as well as Nancy Drew and Walker: Independence.

Evan Roderick (Wyatt) is known to Hallmark fans after starring in Autumn in the City, A Tale of Two Christmases and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New. He's also appeared in When We Rise and Arrow.

Sealed with a List trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Sealed with a List:

How to watch Sealed with a List

Sealed with a List is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.