The Secret Gift of Christmas: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark movie

A personal shopper helps a family have the best holiday ever with The Secret Gift of Christmas, an all-new Hallmark Channel original movie featuring Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell.

The Secret Gift of Christmas premieres during the final weekend of the Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration that includes other Hallmark Channel Christmas movies like Sealed with a List and Friends & Family Christmas, as well as Heaven Down Here on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here's everything we know about The Secret Gift of Christmas.

The Secret Gift of Christmas premieres Friday, December 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There isn't a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

The Secret Gift of Christmas plot

Here's the synopsis of The Secret Gift of Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "A colorful personal shopper changes the life of a gruff contractor and his sweet daughter when she helps them shop for gifts during the holidays."

The Secret Gift of Christmas cast

Meghan Ory stars as Bonnie. Ory is known for her role as Red Riding Hood in Once Upon a Time, and she also starred in Intelligence. She's appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' The Memory Book and Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow.

Christopher Russell has appeared in numerous TV series including Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency and UnREAL. He's also appeared in a number of TV movies including Love Unleashed, Nature of Love and Mr. 365.

The Secret Gift of Christmas trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Secret Gift of Christmas below:

How to watch The Secret Gift of Christmas

The Secret Gift of Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.