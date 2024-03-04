Seeking Sister Wife season 5: release date, trailer, plot and everything we know about the new season
New and returning couples document their search to add a new family member.
Move over couples because throuples are here to stay. After the Brown family went through a rough year in Sister Wives season 18, it's time to turn to people looking to add new members to their families.
Here's everything we know about Seeking Sister Wife season 5.
Seeking Sister Wife season 5 release date
Seeking Sister Wife season 5 premieres Monday, March 4, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.
Here's what we know about the first episode, on March 4:
Seeking Sister Wife season 5 episode 1: "Seeking Can Be a Shock"
"Trying to move past their breakup with Roberta, the Merrifields dive back into dating; Nailah and Naeem reveal a big secret to Naeem's mother; the Davises navigate insecurities with their newest wife; the Sherwoods try an unusual approach to seeking."
We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but we anticipate the show becoming available on Discovery Plus.
TLC is usually included in most cable packages and on live TV streaming services like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
Seeking Sister Wife season 5 premise
Here's the official synopsis of Seeking Sister Wife season 5 from TLC: "The new season of Seeking Sister Wife will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. With two returning families and three new couples, these families are determined to open their hearts and homes to new wives, even if a few growing pains are felt along the way."
Seeking Sister Wife season 5 cast
The new season features a few returning couples and some new ones. TLC provided some information about two of the returning families and what they've been up to since last season:
- The Davis Family: "Last season, the Davis spouses grew from three to four. Husband Nick and wives April and Jennifer welcomed a new wife into their home. Danielle joined the family and she made a great addition. Now, the Davises are seeking out a fourth wife. Will it be smooth sailing or will their next family expansion come with consequences?"
- The Merrifield Family: "Husband Garrick and wife Dannielle went through a rough breakup with their potential wife, Roberta, last season. They've since met other women and believe they found a couple of great fits for their family. Will things work out this time around or will jealousy and miscommunication sabotage their efforts?"
Seeking Sister Wife season 5 trailer
Take a look at the trailer for Seeking Sister Wife season 5 below:
