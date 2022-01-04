‘Somebody Somewhere’ on HBO: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the new comedy series

After a 2021 slate that included The White Lotus, the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the final season of Insecure, HBO is wasting little time to introduce its viewers to its latest original comedy series and first of 2022, Somebody Somewhere.

Point of clarification, this is the first traditional HBO original series of 2022, as it and HBO Max — though the streaming service will offer Somebody Somewhere easily on its platform — are still technically different entities. Here’s an easy way to think about it: the upcoming Peacemaker series starring John Cena is an HBO Max original, exclusively playing on HBO Max; Somebody Somewhere, as an HBO series, will be available to watch live on traditional TV as well as streaming on HBO Max.

Somebody Somewhere was created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (High Maintenance, Mozart in the Jungle), who are serving as executive producers along with writer Patricia Breen (Big Love, Suburgatory). Jay Duplass (The Chair, Transparent) and Robert Cohen (Speechless, Superstore) are directing the show, while Duplass and his brother Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, The League) are also on board as executive producers.

Here is everything that we know about HBO’s Somebody Somewhere.

HBO will debut Somebody Somewhere on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT; it will be available on HBO Max at the same time that it airs live on HBO. Somebody Somewhere will hold that Sunday time slot for its first season run.

Somebody Somewhere is set to join HBO’s Sunday lineup that in January will include Euphoria season 2 and The Righteous Gemstones season 2, both of which are going to premiere on HBO on Jan. 9.

Somebody Somewhere will make its way to U.K. viewers on Sky Comedy, though we do not have an official date as of yet.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ plot

HBO has taken viewers to Westeros and the White Lotus resort in Hawaii; it has depicted the inner workings of the New Jersey mob and the lives of four New York women dishing about their love lives. Now, HBO will dive into the heart of Kansas for Somebody Somewhere. Here is the synopsis:

“Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface who, beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mold. As Sam grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is her saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people and finding your voice is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.”

‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast

The star of Somebody Somewhere is Bridget Everett as Sam. Everett may not be a familiar name to most at first glance, but she has a solid resume of comedy work in her career. Among her past credits are roles on 2 Broke Girls, Trainwreck, Girls, Inside Amy Schumer, Patti Cake$, Lady Dynamite and more. Somebody Somewhere will be Everett’s biggest role to date, but as a Kansan herself, she certainly has the experience to play the show’s central character.

Other key members of the cast include Jeff Hiller (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Joel, an old high school classmate of Sam who befriends her; Mary Catherine Garrison (Veep, Begin Again) as Sam’s picture-perfect sister, Tricia; Mike Hagerty (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shameless) as Sam’s father, Ed; Danny McCarthy (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Stronger) as Tricia’s husband Rick; Murray Hill (Bored to Death) as Sam’s new friend Fred Rococo; and Jon Hudson Odom (Lovecraft Country, Chicago P.D.) as Joel’s boyfriend Michael.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ trailer

The trailer for Somebody Somewhere introduces us to Sam, her family and Joel, as it sets the stage for what brought Sam back to Kansas, why she feels stuck and gives us a preview of her and Joel trying to help each other reach their full potential. Take a look at the full trailer below.

How to watch ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Somebody Somewhere will get the best of both worlds, being available to watch on traditional TV and streaming. However, either way, you have to make sure that you are signed up for HBO or HBO Max.

HBO is a premium cable channel that can be added to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription. Most providers offer it, you just need to confirm that your subscription includes it or sign up for one that does.

Another option is adding HBO Max as a channel to a live TV streaming service. YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV both offer this option. HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel for Prime Video subscribers. Prices vary depending on the service.

Of course, the other option is to simply add HBO Max as a standalone streaming service. HBO Max is available for either $9.99 per month (with ads) or $14.99 per month (ad-free and with a few extra features), but either subscription will get you access to all the HBO Max and HBO content, including Somebody Somewhere.