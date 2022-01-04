'The Language of Love' — start date, contestants, trailer, and everything we know

The Language of Love is a brand new dating series with a twist coming to Channel 4 this January.

The show sees a group of British and a group of Spanish singles pairing up at a country estate in Andalusia in Spain to see if any of them will find true love. There's just one problem for these twelve singletons... they don't speak the same language as their new partners!

In this stunning location, the newly-formed couples will be tasked with seeing whether they can form a deep connection with the other person despite their language barrier.

Will any of the couples manage to find true love? Here's everything you need to know about The Language of Love so you can find out...

The Language of Love starts on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 pm on Channel 4. The show will also be available to watch online on All4.

'The Language of Love' premise

The show is essentially part dating show, part experiment and explores whether it is possible to find love purely off instinct, intuition, and through body language, as well as asking whether love at first sight is a real concept.

Throughout the show, the newly-formed couples will take part in a range of challenges and tasks which will not only test their connection but also help them learn more about each partner's language, culture, and country.

At the end of the series, the couples will then be faced with a big dilemma. Do they call it quits, stay together in a long-distance relationship, or will one of them take the plunge and move abroad to be with their new partner? Will the daters choose amor or adiós?

'The Language of Love' hosts

The Language of Love will be hosted by Davina McCall (also currently on The Masked Singer UK season 3) and Spanish TV host, actor, and singer Ricky Merino. The duo will be on hand to interpret how the couples' relationships are developing throughout the show.

Davina explained how well the duo hit it off whilst filming, saying: "We’re very similar. We love music. We love the Spice Girls. He loves singing. I love listening to him singing. We are both really extroverted. He is extremely good at his job, which I really admire. I really respect him.

"There was a lot of love going on and he made me laugh a lot. We both got to watch what’s going on, on some monitors and discuss it. Those were probably some of my favourite bits of the show", she added.

'The Language of Love' contestants

There are twelve people taking part in The Language of Love in total; six Spaniards and six Brits. Here's a little bit more info about every single person taking part in this bilingual dating experiment.

Tara Cappa

(Image credit: Channel 4 )

Age: 32

Job: Schools Liaison Officer

From: Stoke-On-Trent

Tara has lived in Stoke all her life but wants to find someone from further afield. She was previously married but separated from her ex-husband three years ago. Tara said: “I’ve never had a holiday romance, so fingers crossed I’ll get one.”

Thalia Pearce

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 27

Job: Football Club Administrator

From: Surrey

Thalia has a seven-year-old daughter and has been single for six years. Although she's put other people's feelings before her own in the past, she's now determined to put herself and her daughter first and find someone to fit in with her life.

Thalia said: “I would move abroad if it was the right person. I just want someone to love and to love me.”

Tracy Lomanga

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 26

Job: Careers Advisor

From: East London

Tracy has had her heart broken in the past when she found out an ex had cheated on her. Although she's happy for the people around her who have started settling down, she has decided it's her turn to find love. She said: “I’m at that age where I will move for love. I think you can find love anywhere and everywhere”.

Albania Quezada

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 26

Job: Karaoke Bar Manager

From: Barcelona

Albania has lived in Barcelona for 16 years and enjoys all the fun that comes with being a bar manager. Her friends describe her as the life and soul of the party.

Talking about what she's looking for in a man, Albania said: “I need a man who is polite, knows what he wants, and will treat me like a princess.”

Kimey Taganone

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 23

Job: Medical Student

From: Tenerife

Kimey has lived in Tenerife her whole life. She describes herself as intense, flirtatious and ambitious, and takes as much pride in her intelligence as she does in her appearance. Kimey said: "Love moves me, and I will do anything to have a person I love by my side."

Lucía Garcia

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 24

Job: Make-up artist and nail technician

From: Seville

Lucía describes herself as spontaneous, romantic, and quite sentimental. She gets along best with people who are true to themselves and hopes to be romanced by a good-looking man during her time on The Language of Love.

Talking about what she's looking for in the show, Lucía said: "What I'm looking for in a relationship is loyalty, respect, charm, and someone I can fall in love with."

Cristóbal Ojeda Ruiz

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 29

Job: Nurse and Barman

From: La Línea, Cádiz

Cristóbal is a hardworking nursing assistant by day, but at the weekends he unleashes his charismatic side as a barman. Energy is very important to him, and he wants to meet a girl who has spirituality.

Cristóbal has spent a little bit of time in the UK already. He explained: "I was in London for two or three months. The only thing I learned was ‘Come with me, darling! You are gorgeous!’”

Jose Guzmán

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 27

Job: Model

From: Barcelona

Jose says his look as a model has been compared to Brad Pitt. When he's with a girl, he wants to look after them and says that loyalty in a relationship is very important to him. Jose added: "I love English girls, but I don’t have a type, per se. As long as she catches my eye and she’s beautiful on the inside, she’s perfect."

Jose Carlos Montoya Rodriguez

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 29

Job: 5-Star Hotel Customer Services

From: Utrera

Jose Carlos is a music lover; he sings and plays Spanish guitar. He says that women have treated him as a sex object in the past, but he's grown tired of that life and now wants to find true love.

Jose Carlos is sure to be a big presence in the estate. He explained: “I’m so extroverted and I’ve met many people that can’t handle my personality.”

Akonne Wanliss

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 29

Job: Professional MMA Fighter

From: Birmingham

Akonne wants to have a big family of his own and is now thinking about settling down in life. He's grown bored of his "stagnant" dating life and has joined to show to branch out from meeting the same types of girls. Talking about his future family life, Akonne said: “I want about five kids, so I better get started soon.”

Arran Greenwood

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 26

Job: Labourer

From: Northumberland

Arran is originally from Newcastle and is a father of three kids. He's found looking for love while being a parent to be difficult, but he's remained open to meeting someone special.

He's never been to Spain before, and said: "I used to work in a tapas restaurant and all I know about Spain is the names of different foods."

Luke Worley

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Age: 29

Job: Telecoms Manager

From: Essex

Luke has been single for the last two years after an eight-year relationship came to an end. He lives alone and wants some companionship and to find someone to come home to. He said: "I would give up anything and move anywhere across the world if it was for the right person".

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Channel 4 teased our first look at this sizzling new dating show in December last year. It shows the couples trying to push past the language barriers, and it certainly looks like sparks will fly between some of the daters if this short trailer is anything to go by.