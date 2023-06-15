The Wedding Contract: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
There's nothing like a June Wedding on Hallmark Channel.
It's wedding season on Hallmark Channel, and the original Hallmark movie The Wedding Contract is part of the 2023 June Weddings lineup.
The Wedding Contract features a Jewish couple trying to work through some challenges after their engagement. She's focused on family and he's focused on work. Will they be able to get on the same page?
Here's everything we know about The Wedding Contract.
The Wedding Contract release date
The Wedding Contract premieres Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel. If you're watching on cable, the movie will be available on demand the following day.
We don't have a release date for the movie in the UK. As soon as we hear anything we'll have it for you right here.
The Wedding Contract plot
Here's the synopsis of The Wedding Contract from Hallmark Channel:
"Rebecca (Becca Tobin) and Adam (Jake Epstein), a recently engaged Jewish couple, are beginning to feel like their union may be jeopardized by their different values and beliefs. Rebecca is all about home and family and Adam is all about work. Adam is not as connected to or as familiar with Jewish tradition as Rebecca. Adam is ambitious and is considering taking a job in LA for a promotion to vice president, while Rebecca really wants to build her life close to her family, her synagogue and her rabbi (Michael Benyaer, The Exchange). As their wedding day approaches, Adam's focus on work begins to interfere with their wedding planning and Rebecca starts to wonder if he might not have time for their wedding or their marriage. Their mothers come together to help Rebecca and Adam realize their priority is focusing on their love."
The Wedding Contract cast
Becca Tobin plays Rebecca in The Wedding Contract. She's an actress, singer, dancer and author who is most known for her role as Kitty on Glee.
Jake Epstein played Craig in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He also starred in Eight Gifts of Hanukkah on Hallmark Channel.
The Wedding Contract also stars Michael Benyaer (The Exchange), Colleen Wheeler (Attic Trunk), Laura Sotis (Hiccups), Morgana Wyllie (The Island Between Tides) and Barry Levy (Supernatural).
The Wedding Contract trailer
Take a look at the trailer for The Wedding Contract below:
How to watch The Wedding Contract
The Wedding Contract airs exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.
Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch The Wedding Contract on the streaming platform.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Caren Clark