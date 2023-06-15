The Wedding Contract: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's wedding season on Hallmark Channel, and the original Hallmark movie The Wedding Contract is part of the 2023 June Weddings lineup.

The Wedding Contract features a Jewish couple trying to work through some challenges after their engagement. She's focused on family and he's focused on work. Will they be able to get on the same page?

Here's everything we know about The Wedding Contract.

The Wedding Contract premieres Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel. If you're watching on cable, the movie will be available on demand the following day.

We don't have a release date for the movie in the UK. As soon as we hear anything we'll have it for you right here.

The Wedding Contract plot

Here's the synopsis of The Wedding Contract from Hallmark Channel:

"Rebecca (Becca Tobin) and Adam (Jake Epstein), a recently engaged Jewish couple, are beginning to feel like their union may be jeopardized by their different values and beliefs. Rebecca is all about home and family and Adam is all about work. Adam is not as connected to or as familiar with Jewish tradition as Rebecca. Adam is ambitious and is considering taking a job in LA for a promotion to vice president, while Rebecca really wants to build her life close to her family, her synagogue and her rabbi (Michael Benyaer, The Exchange). As their wedding day approaches, Adam's focus on work begins to interfere with their wedding planning and Rebecca starts to wonder if he might not have time for their wedding or their marriage. Their mothers come together to help Rebecca and Adam realize their priority is focusing on their love."

The Wedding Contract cast

Becca Tobin plays Rebecca in The Wedding Contract. She's an actress, singer, dancer and author who is most known for her role as Kitty on Glee.

Jake Epstein played Craig in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He also starred in Eight Gifts of Hanukkah on Hallmark Channel.

The Wedding Contract also stars Michael Benyaer (The Exchange), Colleen Wheeler (Attic Trunk), Laura Sotis (Hiccups), Morgana Wyllie (The Island Between Tides) and Barry Levy (Supernatural).

The Wedding Contract trailer

Take a look at the trailer for The Wedding Contract below:

How to watch The Wedding Contract

The Wedding Contract airs exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch The Wedding Contract on the streaming platform.