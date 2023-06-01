The Wonder Years season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy reboot

After much waiting, The Wonder Years season 2 helps lead the way in ABC’s new summer primetime lineup.

Show fans have missed watching the adventures of the Williams family in this reboot of the classic series, as a new episode hasn’t aired since May 2022. With all this anticipation, one can’t help but wonder what’s bound to unfold in the new season of this coming-of-age story. One early tidbit we’ll offer here, is that the series picks up in the summer of 1969.

Here’s everything we know about The Wonder Years season 2.

The Wonder Years season 2 premieres with two brand-new episodes on June 14, beginning at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episodes become available to stream the next on Hulu.

To date, there is no information about a UK release date for the new season. Once that becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

The Wonder Years season 2 trailer

Season 2 appears to be quite the star-studded affair as a few big names stop by the series. Check out the trailer just below.

The Wonder Years plot

Here is the official synopsis of the overall series:

"Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way."

The Wonder Years season 2 cast

Saycon Sengbloh and Dulé Hill, The Wonder Years season 2 (Image credit: ABC/Matt Miller)

At the heart of the series, providing most of the perspective driving the episodes is Dean, a role portrayed by Elisha "EJ" Williams, while the voiceover is done by Don Cheadle. For Williams, The Wonder Years is his most notable part to date. Cheadle on the other hand has been in a number of high-profile projects including Hotel Rwanda, Crash and the Avengers films. He’s also slated to appear in the upcoming series Secret Invasion.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast is Dulé Hill (The West Wing) as Bill, Saycon Sengbloh (Respect) as Lillian, Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) as Kim, Julian Lerner (Yes Day) as Brad, Amari O’Neil (All American) as Cory and Milan Ray (Modern Love) as Keisa.

As previously mentioned, season 2 has its share of special guest stars. This list includes music legend Patti LaBelle, Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Titus Burgess (Respect), Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash) and Jack McBrayer (Call Me Kat).

How to watch The Wonder Years season 2

New episodes of The Wonder Years air live on ABC. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes also become available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

While there is no UK release date set for The Wonder Years season 2, season 1 episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus.