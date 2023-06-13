There She Goes: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know about the special episode

Simon (David Tennant), Rosie (Miley Locke), Emily (Jessica Hynes) and Ben (Edan Hayhurst) face new challenges in There She Goes.

There She Goes first aired back in 2018 and followed the ups and downs faced by a family with a learning-disabled daughter.

Now, after a second series in 2020, the acclaimed comedy-drama returns for a one-off special catching up with Simon and Emily Yates, played by David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, as changes and fresh challenges come their way when their irrepressible child, Rosie (Miley Locke), who has a rare chromosomal disorder, turns 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about There She Goes…

The special episode airs on Wednesday June 21 on BBC Two at 9pm in the UK and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Previous episodes are also on BBC iPlayer. We will let you know about a US release as soon as we hear, but the earlier series were released on BritBox.

There She Goes — what is it about?

The show is inspired by the experiences of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose daughter Joey has a similar condition to Rosie.

The hour-long instalment sees parents Simon and Emily trying to cope when Rosie hits puberty. As her behaviour becomes more challenging, they, and Rosie’s older brother Ben (Eden Hayhurst), assess what the future could hold for them. Meanwhile they also receive news from a geneticist, which could shed more light on Rosie’s disorder.

Flashbacks to when Rosie is a toddler also find Simon and Emily debating whether or not to have another child.

“There are big changes for everyone as Ben and Rosie are growing up and Simon and Emily are coming to terms with what that might mean for them all. They are dealing in real time with finally getting a definitive diagnosis of Rosie’s condition and the rollercoaster of emotions it brings,” reveals Jessica Hynes.

“And there are flashbacks to the moment Emily and Simon considered having a third child and how the pros and cons were not what they expected and how ultimately making that decision together brought them closer.”

There She Goes — who is in the cast?

David Tennant plays Simon and he will next be seen reprising his role as demon Crowley in the second series of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy drama Good Omens. Later this year he will also be back in the TARDIS as the Time Lord in Doctor Who. He has recently appeared in Litvinenko and his previous credits include Broadchurch and Des.

“There She Goes has connected with families who see their own situation reflected in a way they’ve never seen before. You're aware of how much it means to them,” says David Tennant.

“These stories are usually told sentimentally or coyly, but the rawness and political incorrectness of this makes it sing for people. As an experience of parenthood and humanity, it’s relatable for everyone. I haven't met anyone who's discovered this show who hasn't been absolutely transported by it.”

Dad Simon (David Tennant) tries to keep his family on an even keel in There She Goes. (Image credit: BBC)

Jessica Hynes plays Simon’s wife Emily and is best known for her role in comedies Twenty Twelve, W1A, Spaced and The Royle Family, while she has also featured in dramas including Life After Life and Years and Years.

“I have had letters of congratulations and requests to be part of Learning-Disabled charities which is a great honour,” says Jessica Hynes, who is also full of praise for the show’s writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford.

“To work with Shaun and Sarah has been one of the privileges of my career. I am in awe of their bravery, honesty, humour and skill in creating this important family story with flawed, funny, truthful characters.”

Emily (Jessica Hynes) does her best to deal with the challenges that head her way in There She Goes. (Image credit: BBC)

Rising star Miley Locke, who has also appeared in The Royals, Not Going Out and Grantchester, plays Rosie. Although she doesn’t have a learning disability herself, she has got into Rosie’s mindset by trying to emulate Joey, the daughter of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford.

“I’ve met Joey, who Rosie is based on, lots of times,” explains Miley Locke. ”Shaun sends me lots of videos of her and he gives me lots of advice on how Joey would be in each scene, we work on it together. Sarah also helps give me direction along the way. I am very proud to be part of the show.”

As Rosie (Miley Locke) hits puberty, her behaviour becomes more difficult in There She Goes. (Image credit: BBC)

Edan Hayhurst plays Simon and Emily’s son Ben and he has previously starred in The Secret Garden and Leonardo.

“I hope people find their story reflected in the show,” says Edan Hayhurst. “That’s what I think this project has done so beautifully as an insight into a family triumphantly dealing with every little disaster that gets thrown their way. I hope people find their own struggles represented and feel just as inspired as I have.”

Ben (Edan Hayhurst) has a lot on his mind in There She Goes. (Image credit: BBC)

Serena Evans (The Thin Blue Line, Catastrophe, Belgravia) also returns as Grandma Cath, Emily’s mum, along with Nigel Planer (The Young Ones, Dreamland, The Grimleys) as Emily’s dad, who is known as Gandalf. Philip Jackson (Poirot, Sherwood, The Good Karma Hospital) is also back as Simon’s step-dad Grandad John along with Ben Willbond (Ghosts, Horrible Histories) as the Yates’ former neighbour Chris.

There She Goes — is there a trailer?

Yes, the teaser shows a police officer questioning Simon, Emily and Rosie following an incident. We also witness some of Rosie’s behaviour and the impact on her family, while a doctor reveals that they have identified Rosie’s condition...