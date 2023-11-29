Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the holiday movie

Chris Carmack and Shenae Grimes-Beech, Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas continues with Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas. Executive produced by Blake Shelton, the movie is the sixth film based on the book Time for Me to Come Home by Dorothy Shackleford and Travis Thrasher. Shelton also has a song by the same name.

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas premieres the same weekend as several other Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, including My Norwegian Holiday, A Not So Royal Christmas and Christmas with a Kiss.

Here's everything we know about Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas.

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas premieres Thursday, November 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas plot

Here's the official synopsis of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "Carly heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas."

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas cast

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas stars Shenae Grimes-Beech as Carly, Chris Carmack as Matthew and Grace Leer as Riley.

Grimes-Beech is known for roles in Degrassi: The Next Generation and 90210. She also starred in When I Think of Christmas for Hallmark Channel.

Carmack currently stars on Grey's Anatomy, and he previously played Will Lexington on Nashville. He's also had a variety of guest-starring roles on shows including NCIS, CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives and Smallville.

Leer started singing at the age of six. She made the Top 10 in season 18 of American Idol, after which she released her self-titled debut album. Her latest release is "My Mind's Made Up" and her Christmas single "Star On Top of the Tree" was released in October.

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas trailer

You can watch a preview and sneak peek of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas below:

How to watch Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.