What to watch for Hispanic Heritage Month: 2022's best programming

From September 15 to October 15, millions are celebrating Hispanic and Latinx culture for Hispanic Heritage Month. These 30 days serve as a time of acknowledgment and appreciation for the rich histories and cultural contributions made by those that proudly represent Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

September 15 has special significance in that it marks the day of independence from Spain for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Furthermore, Mexico and Chile commemorate their independence from Spain on September 16 and September 18 respectively.

With television and movies increasingly more inclusive with diverse stories, WTW has done some digging into what new content is available for viewers to watch in 2022 that speaks to the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month. Here’s what we found.

Disney Plus

Love, Victor

Love, Victor follows teenage Victor Salazar as deals with adapting to a new environment and fully embracing his sexual orientation. In the final season, Love, Victor season 3, he makes the difficult choice between a new romance or the relationship that has propelled him forward for the previous two seasons. The fresh take on the Love, Simon story also focuses on Victor’s parents as they attempt to navigate their own rocky relationship.

Streaming: now (also available to stream on Hulu)

Mija

Mija is a powerful documentary from director Isabel Castro and shows the story of music talent manager Doris Muñoz and musician Jacks Haupt as navigate their complex feelings of guilt as the first American-born members of their undocumented families.

Streaming: September 16

HBO Max

Father of the Bride

This revamped version of the classic film centers around a Cuban-American family and again shows the struggles a father has in letting go of his daughter. Father of the Bride stars Andy García and Gloria Estefan.

Streaming: now

Gordita Chronicles season 1

Gordita Chronicles follows a Dominican-American family that’s recently relocated to Miami trying to achieve the American dream. Unfortunately for them in this sitcom, they soon find out that will be harder to accomplish than they originally planned.

Streaming: now

Habla Loud

The one-hour documentary is the latest installment of the Habla series. The special highlights Latino culture spanning across different backgrounds and occupations, and features interviews from Nicolas Entel, Leila Cobo, Carla Morrison, Wilson Cruz, Isabella Gomez, Ritchie Torres and more.

Streaming: October 7

Menudo: Forever Young

For those that classify as Millennials and Gen Z, in the late 70s, Menudo was a hugely popular group. HBO Max premiered a four-part docuseries that gives a detailed look into the group’s rise and fall as one of the most successful Latin American boy bands in history.

Streaming: now

Hulu

The Valet

Searching for a laugh? This film was designed to provide just that as the comedy follows valet Antonio Flores (Eugenio Derbez) as his life is drastically changed after a chance encounter with popular celeb Olivia Allan (Samara Weaving).

Streaming: now

Mayans M.C. season 4

Mayans M.C. season 4 certainly doesn’t hold any punches. The series continues to follow EZ on his quest to take down the cartels along the US-Mexico border that snatched away his dreams. Unfortunately for EZ, the further he infiltrates the Galindo Cartel the more he loses sight of his initial mission. All seasons of Mayans M.C. are streaming on Hulu.

Streaming: now

The Fool season 1

This is a new series that centers on Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada) as he foolishly navigates his job at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit that happens to support his ex-gang member cousin, Luis (Frankie Quinones). Sadly in this comedy, Julio is not only the punching bag for his relative, but he’s also taken advantage of by a number of those closest to him.

Streaming: now

Netflix

Designing Miami season 1

Hot Miami designers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez give viewers a glimpse into how they juggle their deep-pocketed clients, a staff of young designers, their close-knit families and their marriage to one another in this brand new reality series.

Streaming: September 21

El Rey, Vicente Fernández season 1

Vicente Fernández was a four-time Grammy-winning, nine-time Latin Grammy-winning legend hailing from Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, México. As a legend in the music industry, it seems only fitting that there be a drama series showcasing his rise to superstardom.

Streaming: now

The Girls at the Back season 1

The Girls at the Back is a sentimental yet quirky dramedy that follows the tale of five friends, one of whom was recently diagnosed with cancer, as they embark on a series of adventurous bucket-list challenges as a part of their annual friend vacation.

Streaming: September 23

The Lincoln Lawyer

2022's The Lincoln Lawyer, is a reimagined version of the hit 2011 film featuring Matthew McConaughey, has gotten a facelift with the lead played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. For those looking for a smart and witty drama about a lawyer bouncing back after facing some hard times, this is a must-watch series.

Paramount Plus

The Hispanic Heritage Collection

Paramount Plus has taken a moment this year to highlight a number of their programming that features Hispanic and Latinx actors, and have dubbed a collection on their site The Hispanic Heritage Collection.

Peacock

'Til Jail Do Us Part season 1

When their husbands go to jail for stealing millions from the biggest drug kingpin in Miami, four women must put their hate for one another aside in order to survive. The comedy is fronted by Fantasy Island actress Roselyn Sanchez.

Streaming: now

Prime Video

Lucy and Desi

Desi Arnaz was an exiled immigrant from Cuba who built a successful career in America as a band leader, actor and eventually, a brilliant producer and technical pioneer. Lucille Ball came from very humble beginnings and became one of the most decorated comedic actresses of all, along with being a producer and inspiration for those in the industry that came after her. Remarkable in their own right, the two together made television magic. Lucy and Desi is a documentary that dives deeper into their lives and features interviews from those like Bette Midler and Carol Burnett.

Streaming: now

Telemundo

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The star-studded award show returns to honor today’s biggest stars in Latin music. Slated to perform this year are Grupo Firme, Maluma, Pablo López, Pepe Aguilar, Camilo, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Eslabon Armado and Tini. With pop sensation Bad Bunny leading all nominees with 23 nominations, the night may prove to be huge for the artist.

Airs live on September 29 (also available to stream on Peacock)

Theaters

Argentina, 1985

The film follows the true story of how a brave prosecutor and a younger lawyer, along with a novice legal team, went after the leaders of Argentina’s ruthless military dictatorship. This well-documented case is widely known as the Trial of the Juntas (Juicio a las Juntas) in history books.

Limited theatrical release on September 30, streaming on Prime Video on October 21