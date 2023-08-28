What's the status of Special Ops: Lioness season 2?

Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness was one of the buzziest new TV shows of summer 2023, with A-list actors Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman headlining a spy drama from the prolific creator of Yellowstone. Now, with the series approaching the finale episode of its inaugural season, is Special Ops: Lioness renewed or is it going to be canceled?

Based on a real CIA program, Special Ops: Lioness centers on a young Marine named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) who is recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team, run by tough and demanding agent Joe (Saldana). Cruz's mission is to go undercover and befriend the daughter of a high-profile terrorist target with the hope it will allow the CIA to get close enough to eliminate him.

Here is what we know on the status of Special Ops: Lioness season 2.

Has Special Ops: Lioness been renewed?

Morgan Freeman in Special Ops: Lioness (Image credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

As of right now, there has been no word on whether Special Ops: Lioness is going to have a second season. For a Taylor Sheridan show to not have a decision on a new season at this point — the season 1 finale releases on Paramount Plus on September 3 — is a bit of a surprise.

Lioness is Sheridan's fifth Paramount Plus original series to premiere, with the others being Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Tulsa King and 1923. Paramount Plus announced plans for 1883 season 2, Tulsa King season 2 and 1923 season 2 all while the shows were airing new episodes in their first season (of course, there was a bit of miscommunication between Sheridan and Paramount Plus as 1883 wrapped up its story in one season). Mayor of Kingstown season 2 was renewed a few weeks after season 1 of the Jeremy Renner-led series wrapped up.

Reports after Lioness' premiere indicate that it was another success with viewing numbers, with Paramount Global even touting it as Paramount Plus' most-watched global series premiere in its first 24 hours.

Reviews for the series weren't as glowing, with critics giving it an aggregate score of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes , which technically labels it as "Rotten." Audience scores are better, with 76% giving Special Ops: Lioness a positive rating.

Of course, there are outside factors that could be impacting the decision on Special Ops: Lioness season 2. One is the ongoing strikes in Hollywood with the writers and actors working for new labor agreements with studios. This could be holding up any official decisions on renewals and cancellations at Paramount Plus (though it has not stopped other networks and streamers from making calls on their own shows).

Another reason could be that Sheridan is really busy. In addition to being involved in new seasons of Tulsa King and 1923, he also has another new show premiering on Paramount Plus as part of the fall TV 2023 lineup, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Plus whenever the strikes do end, he'll be busy working to wrap up Yellowstone season 5, the series' last batch of episodes, and a Yellowstone sequel series.

Whatever the reason, as of right now, the future of Special Ops: Lioness is unclear.

You can watch Special Ops: Lioness exclusively on Paramount Plus. To make sure you're caught up on all the key details of the season, read our Special Ops: Lioness recaps.