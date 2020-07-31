What's new on Hulu in August 2020

What's new on Hulu in August, you ask? (You did just ask that, right?) Turns out, quite a bit. There's a good chunk of fresh original content from Hulu in August. That includes Season 3 of Find Me In Paris, The Binge (think The Purge, only exactly what it sounds like), and a new episode of the FX on Hulu series The New York Times Presents.

That, of course, is in addition to all the other on-demand content headed to Hulu as we start to think about the end of summer. So many movies to round things out. So many TV shows you maybe hadn't made time for.

But first: Here's the best of what's coming up in August. Read on for the full schedule.

Ordinary Love (2019)

Joan and Tom (Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity. Coming Aug. 3.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Peanut Butter Falcon follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to fulfill his dream of attending the pro wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). On the road, Zak meets Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a small-time outlaw who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together, they set out on a wild, life-changing journey and try to convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing-home employee charged with bringing Zak back, to join them. Coming Aug. 6.

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

“This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?” The making of a pop star in 2020: A young musician is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. Meet Dominic Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album. Producer/Director: Alexandra Garcia. Coming Aug. 7.

Daffodils (2020)

Leaving her dying father’s bedside, singer Maisie rushes to perform at an indie music gig in town. But as she sings the opening song, it’s hard for her to ignore the heartfelt story she’s just been told – the story of how her dad met and fell in love with her mother, and how it all devastatingly fell apart. Daffodils is a bittersweet love story told with beautiful re-imaginings of iconic New Zealand songs, including tracks by Crowded House, LIPS, Bic Runga, Chris Knox and more. Coming Aug. 20.

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Find Me in Paris, Season 3 follows Lena Grisky, as she completes her final year at the Paris Opera Ballet School, and competes against the ballet world’s elite to nail a spot in Company while learning about her true identity as a Time Travel Heir. Coming Aug. 21.

The Binge: Hulu Original Film Premiere

Set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on Binge day. Starring Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Grace Van Dien, Tony Cavalero, Hayes MacArthur, Zainne Saleh, Affion Crockett and Vince Vaughn. Coming Aug. 21.

What's coming to Hulu

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Coming to Hulu on August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Coming to Hulu on August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Coming to Hulu on August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Coming to Hulu on August 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Coming to Hulu on August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Coming to Hulu on August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Coming to Hulu on August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Coming to Hulu on August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Coming to Hulu on August 16

Behind You (2020)

Coming to Hulu on August 18

The Cup (2012)

Coming to Hulu on August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Coming to Hulu on August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Coming to Hulu on August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Coming to Hulu on August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Coming to Hulu on August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Coming to Hulu on August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Coming to Hulu on August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Coming to Hulu on August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

What's leaving Hulu on August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)