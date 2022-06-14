Who Do You Think You Are? US: release date, cast and everything we know

After a 10-year absence, the US version of the Emmy-winning documentary series Who Do You Think You Are? returns to its original home at NBC with 13 brand new episodes. After leaving NBC for TLC in 2013, we’re excited to see the show return to its home network for another season. On an interesting note, the UK version of the show debuted a new season in May 2022 to great fanfare.

Who Do You Think You Are? features celebrities exploring their family trees with help from a team of historians and genealogy experts and tools from the family history website Ancestry.

Researching your genealogy can be a fun project but for a lot of people, it’s a powerful connection to the past. You never know what twists and turns the branches of your family tree will take as you travel back through time, sometimes spanning hundreds of years. As previous seasons have revealed, it’s an incredible journey and the celebrity guests are forever changed by their journeys.

Here’s everything we know about Who Do You Think You Are?

Who Do You Think You Are? season 11 debuts Sunday, July 10 on NBC, or the next day on Peacock.

No official release date is available for UK viewers, but we’d imagine that they'd be able to access the episode on July 11 utilizing a Peacock subscription.

What is Who Do You Think You Are? about?

Here’s the official synopsis of Who Do You Think You Are? from NBC:

"From executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the series comes back at a time when ancestral and genealogical exploration is enjoying unprecedented popularity. Each week a different celebrity guest will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time. Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records from Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, will provide remarkable insights into the stars’ background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together."

Which celebrities will appear on Who Do You Think You Are?

Each season of Who Do You Think You Are? features new celebrity guests looking to explore their family trees. It’s an eye-opening experience that takes them on a journey through time to discover their roots.

This season’s guests include Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Billy Porter (Pose), Allison Janney (Mom), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Zachary Levi (Shazam).

How can you watch Who Do You Think You Are?

Viewers in the US can watch Who Do You Think You Are? on NBC or through Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock Premium through platforms such as Fire TV , Apple TV Plus and Roku .

UK viewers with cable subscriptions to Sky TV and Now can access the Peacock app on Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky Plus, Sky Go and Now.

NBC programming is only available in the US. If you’re outside the US and want to watch the show you’ll need to use a VPN. We rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.