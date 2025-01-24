TV Shows

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight is an animated series coming to Netflix.

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight — release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

By Nicholas Cannon published

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight is a Netflix series which sees the beloved French comic book characters battling the Romans again to save Gaul.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story on ITV1 stars Lucy Boynton as Ruth Ellis and Laurie Davidson as lover David Blakely.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story: release date, cast, plot, trailer, interviews and everything you need to know

By Nicholas Cannon last updated

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story sees Lucy Boynton play Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be executed in the UK.

Fear on Prime Video stars Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod as neighbours at war.

Fear: release date, cast, plot, trailer, interviews and everything you need to know

By Nicholas Cannon last updated

Fear is a Prime Video thiller starring Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra that sees a family pushed to its limit after they move to Glasgow.

The Leopard is a Netflix period drama set in 19th century Sicily.

The Leopard: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

By Nicholas Cannon last updated

The Leopard on Netflix is an epic Italian drama set in Sicily in 1860.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks upset in The Bold and the Beautiful

He may not be a murderer, but Finn's toxic trait on The Bold and the Beautiful may sink his marriage to Steffy

By Sarabeth Pollock published

Finn isn't always a Boy Scout on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Chess Masters: The Endgame is a BBC2 competition hosted by Sue Perkins with chess experts David Howell and Anthony Mathrin.

Chess Masters: The Endgame — release date, how it works, trailer, interview, experts and everything we know

By Nicholas Cannon published

Chess Masters: The Endgame sees Sue Perkins host a BBC2 competition for amateur players.

Gordon Ramsay at Grumpy George in Kitchen Nightmares season 9

Kitchen Nightmares season 9: next episode, restaurant updates and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series

By Sarabeth Pollock last updated

Gordon Ramsay returns to save the day in Kitchen Nightmares season 9. Here's everything we know about the kitchen rescue series.

Key art for Jimmy Kimmel Live! featuring Guillermo Rodriguez and Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: next episode, guests and everything we know about the late-night show

By Terrell Smith last updated

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns to late-night TV on ABC. Here’s everything we know about the award-winning show.

Rob talking to Sophie in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 — next episode info, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series

By Terrell Smith last updated

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 sees six new couples try to fix their relationship. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.

Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan in Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 — release date, everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock last updated

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is in the works for the 2024-2025 TV season. Here's everything we know about it.

Susan Walters as Diane with her arms folded talking to Peter Bergman as Jack in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s ominous prediction comes true?

By Terrell Smith published

The Young and the Restless’ Diane has an ominous prediction about Billy. Will she prove right?

The show's experts standing in fancy outfits against a background with Sydney Harbour Bridge in the distance.

Married at First Sight season 12 is finally available to watch in UK

By Claire Crick published

Married at First Sight season 12 has arrived in the UK after a long wait.

Britain's Got Talent judges KSI Alesha, Amanda, Simon posing on the panel alongside hosts Ant and Dec

Britain's Got Talent viewers DIVIDED over 'dangerous' act

By Lauren Hughes published

Britain's Got Talent viewers have mixed feelings on this stunt act

The Gladiators with Bradley and Barney Walsh

Gladiators fans have mixed feelings on this contestant after spotting this MAJOR blunder

By Lauren Hughes published

Gladiators viewers remember the original series all too well

Victoria and Timothy talking by the pool

The White Lotus fans confirm their new favourite character, praising their 'impressive' performance

By Lauren Hughes published

The White Lotus viewers all agree on THIS leading role

Tracy in the shop

Emmerdale spoilers: Skint Tracy Robinson caught stealing from the shop?

By Sarah Waterfall published

Airs Friday 14th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Ruby, Caleb and Steph

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby and Caleb confess to murder?

By Sarah Waterfall published

Airs Thursday 13th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Steph has found a gun

Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan makes a sickening discovery

By Sarah Waterfall published

Airs Wednesday 12th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Gail has a conversation with Mary in the kitchen at the Woolpack

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary Goskirk's secret love for Suzy comes to light…

By Sarah Waterfall published

Airs Tuesday 11th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Charity and Sarah have an appointment with GP Manpreet

Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbroken Sarah gets shocking news about her pregnancy

By Sarah Waterfall published

Airs Monday 10th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Gabriel LaBelle, Ella Hunt, Matt Wood and Dylan O'Brien in Saturday Night

The 104 best Netflix movies to stream in March

By Michael Balderston last updated

Looking for a movie to stream on Netflix, here are our recommendations for the best of the bunch available right now.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt with robots in The Electric State

The Electric State: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Millie Bobby Brown movie

By Michael Balderston published

The Electric State also stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, and is based on a popular graphic novel. Here’s everything else you need to know.

Danielle Deadwyler in The Woman in the Yard

The Woman in the Yard: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

By Michael Balderston last updated

Danielle Deadwyler headlines the horror movie The Woman in the Yard. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 new movie.

2025 new movies graphic

2025 new movies: release schedule for this year's new movies

By Michael Balderston last updated

Keep up with 2025's movie release schedule all in one place.

Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars 2024 stage

How to watch the 2025 Oscars ceremony on TV and online

By Christina Izzo published

Here's how you can watch the 2025 Oscars awards ceremony, ready for when it takes place on Sunday, March 2.

FuboTV homescreen

Fubo price, channels, plans, DVR, add-ons and everything else you need to know

By Tom Bedford last updated

Fubo channels and packages are a great way to watch live streaming TV and at competitive prices.

The smart TV home page of Freevee

Best free streaming services in March 2025: movies, TV shows, docs and more

By Tom Bedford last updated

These free streaming services will let you stream TV shows and movies without having to pay a penny.

YouTube TV app on Google TV

Best live TV streaming services in March 2025: find what's right for you

By Tom Bedford last updated

These are the best live TV streaming services, which let you watch cable channels over the internet.

Movie theater

Best movie theater subscriptions and memberships: must-have deals for movie lovers

By Michael Balderston last updated

Movie theater subscriptions and memberships are a great money-saving option for movie lovers. Learn about the top picks right here.

The Sky TV logo

Sky TV price, packages, channel guide and everything else you need to know

By Tom Bedford last updated

Sky TV has a dizzying array of packages and pricing options, so we've taken a deep dive.

