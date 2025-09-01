Death in Paradise quiz: can you get all 20 questions correct?

Death in Paradise is the best crime drama on telly!

If you love sun, sand, and lots of mind-boggling murder mysteries, then this is the show for you. There have even been two spin-off shows, and Death in Paradise continues to be hugely popular around the world.

But just how well do you know the show? Are you worthy of taking up the post of DI on Saint Marie? Well, now's your chance to prove it!

All questions below are multiple choice, and there's no time limit to the quiz. Hints are available, in which you'll remove one of the possible answers, boosting your odds of making the right guess. Hints are available for each question. Have a crack and hopefully you turn out to be a Death in Paradise expert...

We hope you enjoy the quiz, and we also have a best Death in Pardise episodes article, which lists our favourite episodes.

We also have a number of other quizzes that are available, including a Not Going Out quiz, a Superman quiz, and a Naked Gun quiz. Please share our Death in Paradise quiz with family and friends to see how they get along.

You can watch every series of Death in Paradise now on BBC iPlayer. If you've never seen it, it's well worth starting right back at the beginning, as to be honest, no one has quite topped Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole. He'll always be the best Death in Paradise detective for me.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Good news, as Death in Paradise is still being made and Death in Paradise season 15 will hit our screens in 2026. Before then, there is a festive episode lined up.