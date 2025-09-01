Death in Paradise quiz: can you get all 20 questions correct?
How well do you know the hit show?
Death in Paradise is the best crime drama on telly!
If you love sun, sand, and lots of mind-boggling murder mysteries, then this is the show for you. There have even been two spin-off shows, and Death in Paradise continues to be hugely popular around the world.
But just how well do you know the show? Are you worthy of taking up the post of DI on Saint Marie? Well, now's your chance to prove it!
All questions below are multiple choice, and there's no time limit to the quiz. Hints are available, in which you'll remove one of the possible answers, boosting your odds of making the right guess. Hints are available for each question. Have a crack and hopefully you turn out to be a Death in Paradise expert...
We hope you enjoy the quiz, and we also have a best Death in Pardise episodes article, which lists our favourite episodes.
We also have a number of other quizzes that are available, including a Not Going Out quiz, a Superman quiz, and a Naked Gun quiz. Please share our Death in Paradise quiz with family and friends to see how they get along.
You can watch every series of Death in Paradise now on BBC iPlayer. If you've never seen it, it's well worth starting right back at the beginning, as to be honest, no one has quite topped Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole. He'll always be the best Death in Paradise detective for me.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Good news, as Death in Paradise is still being made and Death in Paradise season 15 will hit our screens in 2026. Before then, there is a festive episode lined up.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.